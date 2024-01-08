The Golden Globes Red Carpet Paid Homage to the Naked Dress

Margot Robbie channeling Barbie, a Taylor Swift Gucci moment, and lots of men in black suits can only mean one thing: Awards show season is back and in full swing! The Golden Globes didn’t disappoint in kicking off 2024’s red carpet style, where celebrities like Dua Lipa, Issa Rae, and Meryl Streep graced the carpet as some of this year’s best-dressed. Throughout the night, it was noticeable that the celebrity set had a penchant for this popular trend: Naked dressing. A popular style perspective last year, sheer dressing has continued to be popular non-stop for its empowering and chic appeal. Some of the sheerest dressers include Florence Pugh, Hunger Games star Hunter Schafer, Emily Blunt, and many other daring stars willing to bare it all on the carpet. Take this as a sign that sheer, boudoir-inspired looks won’t go away in 2024 (and perhaps ever.)
Let’s start with Florence Pugh. Pugh’s Valentino gown combined the sheer and cherry-red trend for a feminine feel (remember her viral pink sheer Valentino moment?) The Oppenheimer actress’s look featured a spaghetti strap V-neck bodice with floral detailing dotted throughout the dress. She wore another trendy piece underneath the dress: Red hot pants, which have gained popularity through no-pants dressing—another “It” girl-certified trend. Pugh wore sky-high metallic platforms and, for accessories, opted for a simple dainty diamond necklace.
Hunter Schafer opted for a more abstract version of the naked dress in Prada. Her dress looked as though it was floating with long translucent strips of fabric adorning the gown. Underneath was a nude slip, and she styled the gown with matching nude pumps. Schafer is an ambassador for Prada, and the dress was similar to those featured in its Spring / Summer 2024 collection. On her cheeks was a flush of Barbie pink, the only pop of color featured throughout her look, and she wore her hair in a slicked-back bun.
Another celebrity who leaned into naked dressing was Emily Blunt, who arrived on the carpet arm-and-arm with her husband, John Krasinski. The actress’ ensemble featured a white sheer tulle dress with golden-dusted designs throughout the bodice. The dress had a strategic nude slip underneath, revealing only her legs at the bottom half hemline. She opted for a chunky choker necklace and wore her hair in a bun with minimal makeup.
Last but not least was Hannah Waddingham, who had a high-glam take on the naked dress that featured moody black lace. The all-over lace dress was detailed with a high neckline, bustier detailing, long sleeves, and a matching lace train.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
