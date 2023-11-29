There's confidence in simplicity. When someone steps out of the house in a pared-back, under-the-radar outfit, it signals to the world that they don't feel the need to rely on gimmicks or of-the-moment fashion trends. Their interests lie in clothing—high-quality, no-pizzazz-needed Good Clothing. Look to some of the low-key dressers in the A-listers club for evidence: Kaia Gerber runs her Sunday errands in a classic trench coat and sleek black sneakers, and even Kylie Jenner knows the beauty of just jeans and a sweater. As of today, we also have Julianne Moore's minimalist winter outfit to add to our database of quietly confident and imitable looks.
While out in New York City, the May December actress opted not to reinvent the sartorial wheel but instead return to fashion's fundamentals. Moore's basic outfit ("basic" is in no way an insult but rather a compliment in this case) consisted of ink black trousers, an essential white T-shirt, and an intriguing double-layered blazer. Her sharply tailored jacket featured a khaki-colored base layer, which peeked out underneath its black exterior and added a slight visual contrast to her otherwise all-dark ensemble. Her top coat was the piece that ultimately tied her entire look together: a black wool maxi coat that added a cozy winter-proof touch.
Lastly, her accessories: Moore slipped on a pair of black woven leather flats and chose dainty gold jewelry—hoop earrings and a ring—for a subtle metallic flash.
Moore's look, with its predominately dark hues, save for a touch of khaki, follows one of our favorite fashion philosophies: strategic minimalism. The concept is to work smarter, not harder, with your styling and call on neutral basics that feature a few choice intriguing details—fabrics, stitching, embellishments, etc. Look to Jennifer Garner's gray sweater and mini skirt outfit, which called on neutral color palettes and textural knits and was undeniably simple but also polished. And due to her smart choice of sweater separates and sooty shades, her look didn't feel boring in the slightest.
Try your hand at the intentionally pared-back aesthetic by calling on wardrobe basics. Think easy, loose-fitting trousers, button-down shirts, or little black dresses—easy-to-style items, most of which you likely already own. Then, pair them with similarly simple items for an all-around, toned-down pairing. But don't forget to add one moment of intrigue, whether that's via a cool color-blocked blazer like Moore's, textures on textures à la Garner, or another exciting sartorial choice.
Shop a few of our favorite minimal essentials, below, to replicate Moore's winter minimalistic outfit.
Shop Julianne Moore's Minimal Outfit
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Taylor Swift Are Officially the Best of Friends
And...is Carpenter's latest selfie featuring Swift an Easter egg?
By Fleurine Tideman
-
'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Reportedly Had a Secret Long-Term Relationship Before the Show
His ex-girlfriend alleges that Turner and ABC hid their three-year relationship from the reality hit's viewers.
By Quinci LeGardye
-
Why Sydney Sweeney Named Her Vintage Ford Mustang "Britney"
The 'Euphoria' star's latest collaboration with Ford gives us a glimpse into her passion for cars.
By Gabriella Onessimo
-
Jennifer Garner Perfects Dopamine Dressing in a Sunny Yellow Blouse
Her bright top instantly put a smile on my face.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
Katie Holmes Wears a Green Sweater, Single-Handedly Launching the Pistachio Trend
Barbie pink and cherry red, meet your match:
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Dua Lipa Pulls a Fashion Houdini in a Sheer Dress and Fur Coat
Now you see her, now you don't.
By Maria Santa Poggi
-
High-Low Dressing the Kylie Jenner Way: An $1,800 Sweater and $80 Jeans
She sprinkled in a few quiet luxury touches.
By Kaitlin Clapinski
-
Rihanna and Son RZA Coordinate in 2023's Top Trending Shoes
He's only a year old and already a better dresser than me.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Selena Gomez Goes Pantless in Paris in Just a Blazer
No cummerbund, cufflinks, or tuxedo pants needed.
By Jewel Elizabeth
-
Timothée Chalamet's Cartier Candy Necklace for 'Wonka' Took 450 Hours to Make
“It’s beyond anything I could have dreamt," he said of the custom confectionery piece.
By Emma Childs
-
Anne Hathaway Is a Powerful Fashion Chameleon In Two Very Different Outfits
Bow down to the Princess of Genovia and queen of the quick change.
By Kaitlin Clapinski