There are a lot of lovely similarities between Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo. To start, both are incredible songwriters and singers. They both experienced teen stardom and have similar pop influences in their music, both of which candidly covey their relationship woes. They have similar styles, too: Both love the minimalist cool-girl brand Reformation. Taylor Swift has illustrated her love for Reformation’s easygoing basics through and through, with Rodrigo now following suit. Earlier this fall, in a video posted to Instagram celebrating “Cruel Summer’s” spot on the Billboard Hot 100, Swift wore a brown Reformation sweater and checkered blazer. Yesterday in New York, Rodrigo was spotted hand in hand with new boyfriend Louis Patridge in Reformation's Baker Coat. Between both brand endorsements, we’re getting deja vu (in the best way.)

While strolling through the city yesterday, Rodrigo bundled up and cozied up to Patridge ( their relationship was confirmed last week and sealed with a kiss!) The Guts singer styled her signature pop of purple in the form of an oversized scarf wrapped around her head that hung on top of her Reformation checker print coat. The double-breasted coat hung at calf length, with her black pants being barely visible underneath. Rodrigo topped the look off with black vans—could she singlehandedly revive the sneaker brand?!—and for accessories, she added Dmy by Dmy sunglasses (a celeb favorite brand) with a black Celine calfskin shoulder bag.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Although we can’t exactly tell, it seems as though she wore a natural makeup look, or no makeup at all, except for her pink lipstick that was also flecked on Partridge’s lips (swoon!) He got the sleek street-style memo and opted for a Prada puffer jacket, straight-leg jeans, and sneakers.

While Rodrigo and Taylor share a love for the staple brand, Rodrigo has paved the way to create a unique personal style that is all her own. She loves wearing vintage archival pieces (like this 2001 Versace dress) and finds inspiration in early aughts style, which she displayed in this quintessential Y2k look she wore last week that featured a fuzzy green crop top and low-rise pants. The singer is also not afraid to sport an indie brand or two: She loves a Shushu/Tong statement and Mirror Palais moment. If anything, Rodrigo epitomizes Gen-Z's style ethos that isn’t tied down to one or two aesthetics and is excited to experiment with different brands and silhouettes.

Move over, Kaia Gerber’s trench coat and Samba look , Rodrigo's Vans and Reformation coat is the newest version of strategic, street-style minimalism. Although the exact coat is currently sold out, you can still find similar versions to shop on Reformation’s website. If the brand has Swift’s and now Rodrigo’s stamp of approval, it certainly has ours.