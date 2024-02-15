Beyoncé Puts a Sexy Cowgirl Spin on Date Night Dressing

It hasn't even been an entire week since Beyoncé confirmed the start to her country era, but she's already going full-on cowgirl. The aesthetic commitment didn't stop on Valentine's Day.

On Wednesday, February, Queen Bey posted a slideshow of her latest outfit on Instagram. While her new single "Texas Hold 'Em," which was released on Super Bowl Sunday, played in the background, the singer wore a sheer black maxi dress, with see-through lace revealing her high-waisted briefs underneath. She accessorized the look with a shiny belt at the waist, lace opera gloves, black heels, and—a staple of her Western uniform—a cowboy hat with a matching veil.

"Happy Valentine's Day to you," the musician wrote in her Instagram caption. "Sending lots of love."

Beyoncé's wore a sheer lace black gown with a western hat in her recent Instagram post for Valentine's Day. (Image credit: Instagram/Beyoncé)

But Beyoncé is the gift that keeps on giving, as that wasn't the only look she brought out for Valentine's Day. In an Instagram story posted by Bey's trusty stylist, Shiona Turini, the Renaissance singer swapped out head-to-toe black with bright red for a recent photoshoot.

Turini's sneak peek revealed Bey in a red mock-neck top with a glossy leather mini skirt and a patent red leather jacket, all by Marc Jacobs. She coordinated her outfit with a pair of sleek black shades, a red and white heart-studded mini bag from Balenciaga, and—you guessed it—a red hat customized by Stetson.

Beyoncé's stylist, Shiona Turini, teased a Valentine's Day photoshoot on her Instagram story, with the musician wearing head-to-toe red. (Image credit: Instagram Story/Shiona Turini)

When Beyoncé says she's doing country, she really means it. She first teased her upcoming era at the 2024 Grammys, where she was photographed in another Stetson hat and a custom Louis Vuitton suit designed by Pharrell.

Beyoncé first teased her new country era at the 2024 Grammys, rocking a white Western hat. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The songstress also posted a carousel of images from the Super Bowl on Wednesday, wearing a black mini dress with thigh-high boots by Dolce & Gabbana. She embellished her outfit with a turquoise bolo tie and a gigantic cowgirl hat.

Days earlier, the Renaissance singer made a surprise appearance at Luar's New York Fashion Week show, dressed in yet another cowgirl-inspired ensemble ahead of her upcoming album in March. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beyoncé continued the Western theme while making a rare appearance at New York Fashion Week. Decked out in a silver embellished look while sitting front row, she supported her nephew as he made his runway debut at the Luar show.