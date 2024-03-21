Beyoncé is in the midst of her pivot to country, with one week left until the release of her new album Cowboy Carter. The star has counted down to the second chapter of her overall Renaissance era by amassing a collection of solid and sequined ten-gallon hats, which she's been matching to her outfits at award shows and public outings. Most recently, Bey styled a full formal cowboy look for this year's Gold Party, the annual event she and her husband Jay-Z throw after the Oscars.

The singer posted two Instagram slideshows to belatedly showcase her outfit, both with the caption, "GOLD PARTY." In the photos, Beyoncé wears a black, avant-garde tuxedo. Instead of a bow tie, she tied a shiny black ribbon around her collar, with a string of diamonds hanging down the center.

Beyoncé celebrated her annual Gold Party in a black wide-leg suit and coordinating cowboy hat. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

The jacket, custom Givenchy, has an almost kimono-esque wrap fit, fastened with what looks like the top of a padlock and layered over her crisp white button-down shirt. Her black, point-toe, patent-leather platform stiletto heels peek out from under her flared trousers.

Bey was dressed by her long-time stylist Shiona Turini. She completed the look with a pair of Alaïa shield sunglasses, subtle silver grills, and diamond earrings.

Beyoncé has counted down to the release of 'Cowboy Carter' in a range of Western-inspired outfits. (Image credit: Beyonce.com)

The Western trend is hot right now, with everyone from models like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski to artists like Lana Del Rey embracing their own kind of country twang. But Beyoncé's cowboy period comes from a personal place.

"This album has been over five years in the making," she wrote on Instagram.

"It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed … and it was very clear that I wasn't. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. It feels good to see how music can unite so many people around the world, while also amplifying the voices of some of the people who have dedicated so much of their lives educating on our musical history."

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With Cowboy Carter coming out March 29, Beyoncé's best country moments are still ahead of her.