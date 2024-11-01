Emily Ratajkowski Recreated Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammys Look for Halloween In a Dangerously Low-Cut Versace Gown

A nod to fashion history.

Emily Ratajkowski attends the WSJ. Magazine 2024 Innovator Awards on October 29, 2024 in New York City in a white mini dress printed with text
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

Each Halloween, legions of witches and vampires and sexy black cats hit the streets for a night of macabre debauchery. And each year, without fail, fans across the globe attempt to recreate Jennifer Lopez's iconic 2000 Grammy Awards look.

Everyone has duplicated the iconic ensemble, from Real Housewives cast members to Lopez herself, who wore a modernized version of the gown on Versace's runway in 2019. This year, Emily Ratajkowski is carrying the tropical print torch, turning out her own version of one of fashion's most famous looks.

On Oct. 31, the model dressed up in her J.Lo best, wearing a carbon copy of the original design—which featured billowing sleeves, a sheer skirt, and a neckline so low-cut, it grazed her belly button. Just like Lopez herself, Ratajkowski styled the palm print statement gown with diamond drop earrings and wore her hair half-up in a Y2K-inspired 'do.

emily ratajkowski wears jennifer lopez's famous tropical versace gown for halloween 2024

Emily Ratajkowski dressed as J.Lo for Halloween 2024 in her famous Versace dress.

(Image credit: Instagram@emrata)

Nearly 25 years after its original debut, the gown has essentially become fashion scripture: Lopez wore it on the '00 Grammys red carpet and caused such a flurry of Google searches, it inspired the website to create their image search feature. The dress was so talked-about, it elevated J.Lo's social status from budding movie star to full-fledged pop culture icon—a title she firmly holds, all these years later.

Jennifer Lopez in a green silk chiffon dress by Versace at the 42nd Grammy Awards held in Los Angeles, CA on February 23, 2000 in a low-cut palm print versace dress

Jennifer Lopez made history at the 2000 Grammy Awards in a low-cut Versace gown.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spooky season has, thus far, been a non-stop barrage of celebrity Halloween costumes—but just like last year and the year before that, this look takes the cake.

Shop Tropical Dresses Inspired By Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lopez

Printed Dress With Draped Detail - Women | Mango Usa
Mango Printed Dress With Draped Detail

Marisol Silk Dress
Retrofête Marisol Silk Dress

Off-White Palm Fan Midi Dress
Farm Rio Off-White Palm Fan Midi Dress

Magnolia Bustier Maxi Dress (final Sale)
PatBO Magnolia Bustier Maxi Dress

Calla Dress - Destination Paradise
LSPACE Calla Dress

Menon Dress
Diane von Furstenberg Menon Dress

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸