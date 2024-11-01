Emily Ratajkowski Recreated Jennifer Lopez's 2000 Grammys Look for Halloween In a Dangerously Low-Cut Versace Gown
A nod to fashion history.
Each Halloween, legions of witches and vampires and sexy black cats hit the streets for a night of macabre debauchery. And each year, without fail, fans across the globe attempt to recreate Jennifer Lopez's iconic 2000 Grammy Awards look.
Everyone has duplicated the iconic ensemble, from Real Housewives cast members to Lopez herself, who wore a modernized version of the gown on Versace's runway in 2019. This year, Emily Ratajkowski is carrying the tropical print torch, turning out her own version of one of fashion's most famous looks.
On Oct. 31, the model dressed up in her J.Lo best, wearing a carbon copy of the original design—which featured billowing sleeves, a sheer skirt, and a neckline so low-cut, it grazed her belly button. Just like Lopez herself, Ratajkowski styled the palm print statement gown with diamond drop earrings and wore her hair half-up in a Y2K-inspired 'do.
Nearly 25 years after its original debut, the gown has essentially become fashion scripture: Lopez wore it on the '00 Grammys red carpet and caused such a flurry of Google searches, it inspired the website to create their image search feature. The dress was so talked-about, it elevated J.Lo's social status from budding movie star to full-fledged pop culture icon—a title she firmly holds, all these years later.
Spooky season has, thus far, been a non-stop barrage of celebrity Halloween costumes—but just like last year and the year before that, this look takes the cake.
Shop Tropical Dresses Inspired By Emily Ratajkowski and Jennifer Lopez
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
-
Apologies to My Credit Card, But My Favorite Luxury Moisturizer and Hair Mask Are Finally On Sale
My hydrating picks are all part of Sephora's Savings Event.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Ariana Grande Is a Bonafide Sandy Liang Girlie
The look was ripped straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Barack Obama Reacts to Daughter Malia Dropping Her Last Name Professionally
He's a proud dad.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Ariana Grande Is a Bonafide Sandy Liang Girl In $625 Ballet Flats and an Unreleased Gingham Skirt Set
The look was ripped straight from the Spring/Summer 2025 runway.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles Intentionally Dirty, $750 Jeans With an $8,000 Bottega Veneta Bag and Platform Uggs
They look like they've been through it.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Rihanna's Lazy Girl Halloween Costume Includes a Bottega Veneta Bag and $59,400-Worth of Jewelry
Her costume was a leopard onesie and $59,400 of jewelry.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Michelle Obama Delivers a Georgia Speech in Her Most Relatable Campaign Trail Outfit Yet
She wore an unusually causal outfit on the campaign trail.
By Kelsey Stiegman Last updated
-
Hailey Bieber Styles an Investment $3,250 Loewe Flamenco Bag With a $20 Carhartt Hat
Plus a $20 baseball cap.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Ariana Grande's 'Wizard of Oz' Book Clutch Is Her Best 'Wicked' Accessory Yet
This look feels decidedly un-Glinda.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Zendaya's Goes-With-Everything Louis Vuitton Neverfull Tote Bag Is the Definition of an Investment Piece
She's carrying one of the most famous rich-girl bags of all time.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Jennifer Lopez Styles 2017's Destroyed Denim Trend With a Rare, $55,000 Birkin Bag
She lives for the contrast.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published