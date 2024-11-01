Each Halloween, legions of witches and vampires and sexy black cats hit the streets for a night of macabre debauchery. And each year, without fail, fans across the globe attempt to recreate Jennifer Lopez's iconic 2000 Grammy Awards look.

Everyone has duplicated the iconic ensemble, from Real Housewives cast members to Lopez herself, who wore a modernized version of the gown on Versace's runway in 2019. This year, Emily Ratajkowski is carrying the tropical print torch, turning out her own version of one of fashion's most famous looks.

On Oct. 31, the model dressed up in her J.Lo best, wearing a carbon copy of the original design—which featured billowing sleeves, a sheer skirt, and a neckline so low-cut, it grazed her belly button. Just like Lopez herself, Ratajkowski styled the palm print statement gown with diamond drop earrings and wore her hair half-up in a Y2K-inspired 'do.

Emily Ratajkowski dressed as J.Lo for Halloween 2024 in her famous Versace dress. (Image credit: Instagram@emrata)

Nearly 25 years after its original debut, the gown has essentially become fashion scripture: Lopez wore it on the '00 Grammys red carpet and caused such a flurry of Google searches, it inspired the website to create their image search feature. The dress was so talked-about, it elevated J.Lo's social status from budding movie star to full-fledged pop culture icon—a title she firmly holds, all these years later.

Jennifer Lopez made history at the 2000 Grammy Awards in a low-cut Versace gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spooky season has, thus far, been a non-stop barrage of celebrity Halloween costumes—but just like last year and the year before that, this look takes the cake.

