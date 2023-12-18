Dust off your velvet LBD and metallic clutch because the season of festive dressing has finally arrived. It’s the one time when dress codes always call for more sequins and glitter, and we get to shed our daily wear for glamorous party dresses and statement heels. What’s not to like? The best holiday style combines winter trends with expected silhouettes. For instance, last week Hailey Bieber wrote a love letter to Ferragamo in a festive and trendy cherry red teddy coat and metallic mini-dress. This week, our holiday party inspiration comes from none other than Queen B herself: Beyoncé wore sequined hot pants and a sheer top for her husband Jay-Z's 54th birthday party. Although the Renaissance singer's look may not fit the dress code of your office's holiday party, hers makes for an incredibly fun take on holiday dressing.

In a series of Instagram posts on Sunday, Beyoncé displayed her take on festive dressing with a gauzy off-white Prada turtleneck bodysuit and sequin Prada micro shorts. She tucked the sheer turtleneck into her teeny hot pants for a leggy look and added white pointed-toe pumps for her shoe of choice. The $3,000 champagne-sequined hot pants (gulp) fit more like briefs and proved to be the statement piece of her look. The addition of her fur coat tied the look together and solidified the outfit’s party aesthetic.

For accessories, she wore black cat-eye Fendi sunglasses (she’s Beyoncé, of course, she wears glasses indoors) and chunky glittery hoops that added to the all-over sequined effect.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @beyonce)

Winter 2024's fashion trends (like micro shorts, for example) seem to interpret classic styles in a refreshing and almost futuristic way. Hot pants are particularly having a moment now, with A-listers like Beyoncé and Hailey Bieber (the Rhode founder loves a tiny pair of shorts) putting the trend on our radar. Here's a dose of fashion history for you: hot pants first had their moment in the heyday of the ‘70s disco era, which is perhaps why they're bound to become a party staple. Nowadays, you’ll find them in a denim style on the Coachella Polo grounds or doused in floral appliques on the Miu Miu Fall / Winter 2023 runways.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @beyonce)

While the tiny shorts can feel intimidating, try your hand at styling them this winter. You’ll undoubtedly stand out against the popular option of winter frocks, and it’ll make for a great conversation-starting outfit. Also, wearing white past Labor Day has been primed as a fashion faux pas, but realistically the tone can be worn year-round. Here, Beyoncé proves it's evergreen appeal.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @beyonce)

In short, the look perfectly encapsulated Beyoncé’s current style: Glamorous, on-trend, but always polished and with her signature Queen Bey, high-luxury slant. The ultimate takeaway is that while festive dressing offers the chance to dress in pieces we may not always reach for, you can still dress on theme while wearing clothes that feel authentic to you.