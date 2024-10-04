Selena Gomez Added a Meaningful Accessory to Her Sultry Black Blazer Dress Look

I just know a LBD hates to see Selena Gomez coming.

The Only Murders in the Building star continued her months-long parade of little black dresses at a ceremony on Thursday night. Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez was clad in a black double-breasted Saint Laurent blazer dress with contrasting silk lapels. The Rare Beauty mogul looked every bit the billionaire she became last month.

Gomez accessorized her dress with sheer black tights, Christian Louboutin Lipchick patent pumps with gold heel tips, and mixed metal Missoma hoop earrings.

She finished the evening attire with a gold ring and a fresh set of nails that capitalized on the naked manicure trend. Gomez debuted the glossy mani earlier this week and, according to nail artist Eva Suriaty of Lady Panda Nails, the exact shade of honey beige is 095 from Leafgel.

Selena Gomez matches her gold jewelry to the gold heel of her black Christian Louboutin pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Saint Laurent Satin-Trimmed Grain De Poudre Wool Mini Dress $3,890 at Net-a-Porter

Missoma Hera Dome Double Ridge Medium Hoop Earrings $223 at Missoma

Christian Louboutin Lipchick Leather Pumps $1,195 at MyTheresa

She added a special touch to the look: a green Ordre des Arts et des Lettres medal pinned to her collar. It's given to artists who have made a noteworthy contribution to French culture. Gomez, her Emilia Pérez co-stars, and the film's director Jacques Audiard were honored at the French Institute for Culture and Education in New York City.

"Thank you @mbouabdallah_ for honoring my cast with the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres tonight at @villa.albertine for Emilia Perez!" the pop star captioned a photo dump from the evening.

Selena Gomez pairs a Saint Laurent blazer dress with sheer black tights and pointed-toe pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selena Gomez has managed to keep her all-black outfit hot streak going for more than a month now, beginning with Telluride Film Festival and going through the 2024 Emmys, and all her press appearances for Only Murders Season 4.

I wonder how much longer she can carry on this style hyperfixation before it starts to affect the supply chain? Let this serve as a warning: if there's a little black dress sitting in your shopping cart, it's time to pull the trigger.