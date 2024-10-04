Selena Gomez Added a Meaningful Accessory to Her Sultry Black Blazer Dress Look
Here's what it means.
I just know a LBD hates to see Selena Gomez coming.
The Only Murders in the Building star continued her months-long parade of little black dresses at a ceremony on Thursday night. Styled by Erin Walsh, Gomez was clad in a black double-breasted Saint Laurent blazer dress with contrasting silk lapels. The Rare Beauty mogul looked every bit the billionaire she became last month.
Gomez accessorized her dress with sheer black tights, Christian Louboutin Lipchick patent pumps with gold heel tips, and mixed metal Missoma hoop earrings.
She finished the evening attire with a gold ring and a fresh set of nails that capitalized on the naked manicure trend. Gomez debuted the glossy mani earlier this week and, according to nail artist Eva Suriaty of Lady Panda Nails, the exact shade of honey beige is 095 from Leafgel.
She added a special touch to the look: a green Ordre des Arts et des Lettres medal pinned to her collar. It's given to artists who have made a noteworthy contribution to French culture. Gomez, her Emilia Pérez co-stars, and the film's director Jacques Audiard were honored at the French Institute for Culture and Education in New York City.
"Thank you @mbouabdallah_ for honoring my cast with the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres tonight at @villa.albertine for Emilia Perez!" the pop star captioned a photo dump from the evening.
Selena Gomez has managed to keep her all-black outfit hot streak going for more than a month now, beginning with Telluride Film Festival and going through the 2024 Emmys, and all her press appearances for Only Murders Season 4.
I wonder how much longer she can carry on this style hyperfixation before it starts to affect the supply chain? Let this serve as a warning: if there's a little black dress sitting in your shopping cart, it's time to pull the trigger.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
