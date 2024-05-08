It's hard to miss that Beyoncé is in a new fashion era. In light of her recently launched album Cowboy Carter, the musician has been honing in on all things Western wear over the past few months, from tall hats to bolo ties and yee-haw boots galore. As speculation grows that Beyoncé will soon embark on another tour in the near future, the singer is keeping the BeyHive on its toes with a pointedly styled Instagram post.

In her latest Instagram photo dump on Tuesday, May 7, the "II Hands II Heaven" singer re-introduced two more Americana-core silhouettes into her rotation: a decked-out fringe jacket and teeny tiny shorts.

Beyoncé's latest Instagram #OOTD includes blue bedazzled denim shorts and a multi-colored fringe jacket. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

Her complete outfit breakdown consists of a faded white graphic T-shirt, which she loosely tucked into a pair of bedazzled cobalt blue denim shorts. The micro mini bottoms were frayed at the hems and cinched at the waist with a wide black leather belt, sourced from the vintage shop Linea Pelle.

The "16 Carriages" songstress embodied the American Flag with the rest of her outfit. She wore a red suede jacket lined with white fringe all over and blue star-studded lapels and arm cuffs. She also wore platform boots, with one shoe covered in blue-and-white stars and the other in red-and-white stripes. In true Cowboy Carter fashion, she completed her look with a black cowboy hat and styled an actual American flag as a cape.

The Cowboy Carter singer swapped out a few pieces of her Americana outfit, including sky-high slouchy leather boots and an American Flag headscarf. (Image credit: Instagram/@beyonce)

In another photo, the 42-year-old is seen in the back of a car, changing into sky-high slouchy leather boots. She also removed her cowboy hat and opted for an American Flag headscarf wrapped around her platinum blonde hair. She completed her look in the photo with blue and silver diamond-studded jewelry pieces, large silver hoop earrings, and a red croc-embossed mini purse. (Stylist Shiona Turini hasn't yet shared exact credits.)

Beyoncé's latest Instagram post—sans caption, as usual—sends mixed signals to fans. While some of the images in the carousel, including one beside singer Chloe Bailey, seem to be BTS pictures from Coachella a few weeks ago, others indicate she's prepping for something as she's seen in an empty warehouse.

Beyoncé's recent Instagram update could possibly hint at a second world tour, following that of Renaissance, the first album of her three-act project. The singer always moves with intention when it comes to her music. Her fashion and cryptic updates lately could mean that fans will get a tour notification in their inboxes in the coming weeks.