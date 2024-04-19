Beyoncé has been dressing to the tune of her Cowboy Carter era, wearing fringe jackets, bolo ties, ten-gallon hats, and approximately seven Canadian tuxedos. But now, the star is taking her Western wardrobe to the next level. Say goodbye to the lasso-twirling rodeo queen and hello to the saloon tycoon—with affordable earrings in tow.
We're all familiar with business casual, but Beyoncé's inventing the business cowboy. Her latest look channels a ranch-owning millionaire magnate in a spin on her previous all-denim look, courtesy of a khaki-colored Ferragamo suit from the brand's Spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection.
A photo posted by beyonce on
The blazer is fastened with an almost kimono-like wrap effect. It's modern, yet traditional, carefully tailored and free of lapels. Her pants have a slightly loose fit without being oversized, as does the trench coat.
The beige shade is perfectly matched in her button-up, trench coat, wool felt cowboy hat, and pointed-toe cowboy boots. Beyoncé's blonde tendrils, a few carefully spilling from her blonde hat, are a nice touch. So are a pair of $36 hammered silver earrings from 8 Other Reasons, which are still in stock.
Shiona Turini, Beyoncé's long-time stylist, pulled together the monochrome look. She kept the accessories on theme with a turquoise bolo tie and mismatched rings.
A photo posted by beyonce on
While Western fashion is in the spotlight, suits and "office core" outfits are also having a real renaissance in womenswear. Just yesterday, Zendaya turned a vintage Ralph Lauren blazer Into a mini dress for a late night show appearance. Earlier this week, Rihanna put a David Byrne-in-Stop Making Sense twist on workwear in an ultra-baggy tailored jacket. And Gigi Hadid recently wore not one, but two suit sets.
Beyoncé's corporate cowgirl look is the best of both worlds.
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
