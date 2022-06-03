BIRKENSTOCK Just Teamed Up With STAUD for Summer's Coolest Collaboration
Trust us, you'll want everything.
BIRKENSTOCK has teamed up with California-based brand STAUD for a summer collection so good, every piece is a future wardrobe staple. The limited-edition capsule, which is available now, is comprised of sandals, handbags, and ready-to-wear pieces that perfectly combines STAUD’s elevated classics aesthetics with BIRKENSTOCK’s nearly 250 years of history as one of the best sandal brands on the market.
The collection (opens in new tab) was designed with accessibility in mind, and is comprised of two sandal styles, 12 ready to wear pieces, and two handbag, all of which retails for under $500. Case in point: Both the iconic Arizona and Gizeh Big Buckle Sandals, which retail for $190 each, have been revamped in Italian croc-embossed leather and have been outfitted with polished silver and gold hardware. The perfect walking sandal has met its very fashionable match in STAUD, which takes the signature silhouettes and updates them with the brand’s signature timelessness.
Longtime fans of both STAUD and BIRKENSTOCK will want to add more than just the shoes into their wardrobes this summer. The bag offerings follow suit with the rest of STAUD’s collection: they both swing a little retro with regards to their shapes, yet feel entirely modern at the same time thanks to colorful beading and honey-brown croc-embossed leather.
The clothing offerings, the brightest of the entire collection, play with shape and texture. The Hyacinth Dress, for instance, is entirely covered in lace and looks more akin to something that might be worn on season three of Bridgerton. But, when paired with the chunkier sandals or a bright bag, it feels instantly refreshed. Adversely, the two-tone Dana Dress, which combines warm shades of poppy pink and saturated orange, feels effortlessly cool for either day or nighttime wear this summer.
Keep reading to shop a few of Marie Claire’s favorite picks from the collection, as well as a few other trending Birkenstock styles that deserve a spot on your shoe rack this summer. Or, shop the entire collection on Nordstrom (opens in new tab), Birkenstock, or STAUD’s sites (opens in new tab) now.
BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Arizona Big Buckle Slide Sandal
BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Gizeh Big Buckle Sandal Black Croc Embossed
BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Kaia Shoulder Bag Saddle Croc Embossed
BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Tommy Beaded Shoulder Bag
BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Hyacinth Eyelet Dress
BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Dana Dress
BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Kai Patchwork Plaid Cotton Halter Top
BIRKENSTOCK + STAUD Sea Patchwork Plaid Print Maxi Skirt
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
