Blake Lively Goes Mermaid Chic in Tiffany Blue Sequins

It's been a while since Blake Lively was last seen on the style radar. Months ago, she was spotted out and about, most recently at Michael Kors' New York Fashion Week show in February and weeks before that, side-by-side with Taylor Swift for a girls' night out. Yesterday night, Lively ended her street style hiatus—coincidentally days before the Met Gala—to attend Tiffany & Co.'s Tiffany Titan event in New York City. And her outfit for the evening was mermaidcore perfection.
On Thursday, May 2, Lively attended the intimate event to celebrate the launch of Tiffany's collection with Pharrell Williams at the House's Fifth Avenue flagship: The Landmark. For the occasion, the actress wore a shimmering mermaid-esque midi gown sourced from Happy Isles, a vintage store with locations in New York City and Los Angeles.
The strapless, ankle-hitting dress came in a glittering teal blue colorway—resembling Tiffany & Co.'s signature hue—and was decorated all over with sequin scales. There were also crystal beads hanging from the bodice and the skirt featured a side slit going up to her knee. (At press time, the designer behind Lively's under the sea couture hadn't been identified yet.)
The Gossip Girl star completed her look with Gucci's crystal-embellished Mallory sandals. She stacked up on Tiffany & Co. pieces, including a blue Cuprian Elbaite tourmaline necklace worn around her wrist as a bracelet. She also added dangling earrings, yellow gold diamond rings, and bird-shaped brooches pinned at the straps of her dress.
Lively complemented the underwater theme of her ensemble by styling her blonde hair with loose waves. As for makeup, she went for a peachy eyeshadow and coral lipstick.
Lively joined a slew of A-listers in attendance at Tiffany & Co.'s intimate celebration, including Blackpink's Rosé, Anitta, Rosalía, and Gabrielle Union.
What makes Lively's sudden appearance special isn't just her stunning mermaidcore ensemble. With the Met Gala right around the corner on Monday, May 6, the guest list for fashion's "biggest night" is never confirmed until the night of. But as always, there are rumors circulating of potential appearances—and the actress is on the short list.
Lively is often deemed the queen of the Met Gala. She famously does not work with a stylist, but creative directs her own jaw-dropping outfits. See her last Met Gala, in 2022, for example: Lively tapped Atelier Versace to create a gown that unfurled from a rose gold bustle into a long turquoise train.
Blake Lively's sighting at the Tiffany & Co. event was the perfect precursor needed to foreshadow her possible appearance on the museum steps come Monday evening. But for now, at least there's this stunning mermaid gown to hold fans over while they wait to see if the speculation is actually true.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
