Newly-engaged brides quickly learn weddings aren’t always a one-day, one-dress affair. For starters, there’s the bridal shower–often the first of many reasons to wear a cute white dress—followed by the rehearsal dinner, the reception, and maybe even the afterparty.
When the wedding planning begins, so does the search for all-white outfits tailored to each occasion. As a summer 2024 bride myself, I’m currently planning my own wedding wardrobe. I’ve purchased my actual wedding dress, but I’ve only just started to choose little white dresses for all my other special events— from the bridal shower to the rehearsal dinner.
No bride is required to have several outfit changes. Still, multiple looks can be a fun way to marry fashion and tradition, especially if the gown for your wedding ceremony is on the dramatic side. Love a ton of bling? There are little white dresses coated in sequins and crystal embellishments for the reception and after party. Prefer a laid-back look? Spend the bridal shower and rehearsal dinner in a summery linen dress.
I scrolled through countless stores' “new in” sections to find the best little white dresses for every potential event on a bride’s calendar (including my own). Ahead, shop 46 dresses that run the wedding weekend gamut, from classic wedding styles à la Markarian to cult-favorite styles from Bernadette Antwerp and Hill House Home.
For The Bridal Shower
Bridal showers are the first of many wedding-adjacent events where the bride can wear white. These parties tend to feel more casual, so you can mix in relaxed fabrics like cotton or linen—but no one will stop you from going all-out in a sweet satin mini.
The sheer sleeves on this lacy mini dress are so romantic, with delicate lace at each cuff.
Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress has been reimagined in tiers of white lace, perfect for wearing to just about any daytime wedding event.
This sweet little dress from BHLDN's collaboration with Viktor & Rolf is one of my favorites, with its shift silhouette and 3-D floral embellishments.
Mini dresses can work for the daytime. This bow dress from Meshki is bridal shower material, thanks to the feminine off-the-shoulder silhouette with a bow-like finish.
Linen dresses are ideal for hot summer weddings (and outdoor bridal showers). The retro silhouette and longer length on this SIR design are ideal for wearing all day while still feeling breathable.
Easy and breezy, this midi dress from Cleobella can be worn to the bridal shower with heels, ballet flats, or sandals. So versatile!
I love this feather-trimmed midi for those of us who prefer to be full-glam all the time, even at the bridal shower. It also comes in pink if you're heading to a wedding as a guest this season.
Dreamy and lightweight with a plunging neckline, this Anna October gown is the definition of beachy glam.
Kicking off your wedding festivities with a countryside bridal shower? This puff-sleeved midi from Free People should be your go-to.
Subdued brides, this is for you. High-necked and simple, it's an elegantly minimal bridal shower option.
For The Rehearsal Dinner
If you're not having a welcome party, the rehearsal dinner is the first time your guests get a taste of your wedding aesthetic. I'm considering longer semi-formal options for my rehearsal dinner, but you can play with sheer fabrics and relaxed, shorter silhouettes, too.
This silk maxi dress's high neckline and delicate floral pattern exude romance. It's so well-tailored and refined, it could also double as an amazing ceremony dress.
Norma Kamali always manages to combine comfortable, wearable fabrics with breathtaking silhouettes. This gown is the definition of quiet luxury, thanks to its softly-draped cowl neck and maxi length.
Play with sheer textures by wearing this maxi dress from Retrofete. It's not as sparkly as the rest of the brand's bedazzled lineup, but the movement in the semi-transparent skirt is so romantic.
The back of this high-neck satin dress from The Bar needs to be seen to be believed. It's tinged with beaded strands that drape across the low-backed design.
I wore a Jenny Yoo dress to my engagement brunch and can personally attest to the quality. Perfectly lined and elegantly cut, Yoo's frocks are a dream to wear. This dress makes the rehearsal-dinner dress code with its off-the-shoulder neckline and fluttery mid-length skirt.
V. Chapman dresses have been popping up all over my TikTok feed. This corseted one feels very Bridgerton-coded.
For all the boho brides, meet this dress from Sofia Richie Grainge-approved DÔEN. There's an ethereal quality to the poet sleeves and ground-skimming hem.
This Bronx and Banco dress was 100 percent made for the brides who want their rehearsal dinner look to be a capital-S statement. The padded shoulders! The sheer lace detailing!
I have been dreaming about this Bernadette Antwerp dress for weeks. The maxi length and the sweet rose decal are like a softer version of this season's bow trend.
If you're having a more informal ceremony (or even if you're eloping), consider this sheath dress lightly coated in floral appliqués. The midi length gives it wear-again energy, too.
For The Wedding Reception
The formal part of the wedding is over—now it's time to change into something fun and lightweight for dancing the night away. Go all out with fringe, sparkles, and decals.
Lightweight, easy, and coated in shag embellishments, this V-necked mini from Tadashi Shoji is the embodiment of a good time.
Mermaidcore takes on the wedding industry in the form of this sequined midi dress. A little bit '90s with the silhouette and a little bit early-aughts with the paillettes, it's sure to shimmer beautifully in photos.
STAUD speaks to the chic minimalist in all of us. This tube-style strapless dress from the brand is covered in micro sequins that catch the light and give it a liquified look.
Perfect for the bride who loves a sweeter look (with a bit of sparkle), this mini from NDS is begging to be worn under the twinkling lights of a disco ball.
Brides don't have to wear white. Sometimes, they can wear huge silver sequins. This dress from J.Crew is so classic thanks to the slip shape, but it's amped up with the paillettes.
Sandy Liang is having a major moment. (She was an early adopter of the bow trend that's now everywhere, for starters.) This white mini from the brand comes in three colors, but the white version is perfect for any bridal event. And, of course, it's set with a multi-layered bow.
Mac Duggal gave the '90s style slip dress an after-party makeover with all-over sequins.
Elsa Hosk's Helsa label is full of model-off-duty essentials, including for the wedding weekend. This long-sleeved slip dress has a swooping low-back design and an easy, relaxed silhouette—made for the bride who prefers low-key cocktails to a rowdy reception.
Sachin and Babi are true specialists in black-tie and formal gowns. This one is great for a civil ceremony because of the higher neckline, but it's also perfect for a spring or summer affair with its strappy sleeves.
A mod silhouette gets a modern upgrade courtesy of Amanda Uprichard's feather hem.
For the Courthouse Wedding
Lean into the formality of the courthouse setting by choosing classic silhouettes. You can incorporate florals and pastels to shake up the look.
I love Markarian's range of romantic dresses, and this gown coated in lace takes the cake from the current collection. It's so retro and sweet-feeling. I would keep the classic vibes going with a pair of white pumps.
I've been seeing this Self-Portrait midi dress all around the internet lately, and I can't stop thinking about it. The slight peplum silhouette is classically feminine, while the chiffon skirt will move with you.
Summer weddings, meet your new favorite linen two-piece. While not technically a dress, this tank-top-and-skirt-set is perfect for those with a hankering for lightweight fabrics and timeless silhouettes for their courthouse nuptials.
This classic white shift dress from Banana Republic toes the line between mini and midi. It comes in black and white options and can totally be worn for non-bridal occasions, thanks to its shift silhouette.
Tweed instantly conveys "quiet luxury," and this under-$100 dress from Endless Rose plays into the look without the luxury price tag.
For the minimalist bride, consider this belted mini from & Other Stories. It's simple, timeless, and can be worn again with ease.
If you want some romantic texture at the courthouse, consider this tulle mini dress from By Watters. Short and sweet—just like the wedding itself.
I love this blazer dress from BHLDN. The lace inserts are classically bridal, but the asymmetric hemline and structured bodice are totally unique.
Don't be afraid to mix florals into your bridal wardrobe. This dress from Zimmerman is made from 100 percent linen and features a sweet pastel array along the hem and up the sleeves.
The '50s are reimagined in this tweed mini skater-style dress from Cinq à Sept. For an editorial look, style it with a pair of white tights and coordinating white heels.
After-Party Dresses
If you don't want the party to stop, have an after party to really show off your bridal style. This is the time of night where your friends are (most likely) the only ones left on the dance floor, or maybe you've changed locations entirely. Either way, it's an appropriate moment for a dialed-up outfit change.
This sweet Area dress is so easy to dance around in, thanks to its A-line silhouette. Pair with some sparkly white sneakers or ballet flats to comfortably wear it all night.
You may recognize the name Sleeper from the world of matching pajamas, but this feather-trimmed slip dress is pure wedding after party material.
I audibly gasped when I saw this dress from Ronny Kobo. It's your night, and this liquid silver dress will ensure you're the center of attention.
This flouncy mini from Alice & Olivia is so fun. I'm picturing it with Western boots if you're having an outdoor soiree.
I can't stop seeing this A.L.C dress all over social media. The sparkles catch the light and the shift silhouette is so forgiving after a long night.