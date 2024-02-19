Newly-engaged brides quickly learn weddings aren’t always a one-day, one-dress affair. For starters, there’s the bridal shower–often the first of many reasons to wear a cute white dress —followed by the rehearsal dinner, the reception, and maybe even the afterparty.

When the wedding planning begins, so does the search for all-white outfits tailored to each occasion. As a summer 2024 bride myself, I’m currently planning my own wedding wardrobe. I’ve purchased my actual wedding dress, but I’ve only just started to choose little white dresses for all my other special events— from the bridal shower to the rehearsal dinner.

No bride is required to have several outfit changes. Still, multiple looks can be a fun way to marry fashion and tradition, especially if the gown for your wedding ceremony is on the dramatic side. Love a ton of bling? There are little white dresses coated in sequins and crystal embellishments for the reception and after party. Prefer a laid-back look? Spend the bridal shower and rehearsal dinner in a summery linen dress .

I scrolled through countless stores' “new in” sections to find the best little white dresses for every potential event on a bride’s calendar (including my own). Ahead, shop 46 dresses that run the wedding weekend gamut, from classic wedding styles à la Markarian to cult-favorite styles from Bernadette Antwerp and Hill House Home.

For The Bridal Shower

Bridal showers are the first of many wedding-adjacent events where the bride can wear white. These parties tend to feel more casual, so you can mix in relaxed fabrics like cotton or linen—but no one will stop you from going all-out in a sweet satin mini.

Mixed Lace Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress $120 at Nordstrom The sheer sleeves on this lacy mini dress are so romantic, with delicate lace at each cuff.

Hill House Home The Lace Ellie Nap Dress $278 at Hill House Home Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress has been reimagined in tiers of white lace, perfect for wearing to just about any daytime wedding event.

Viktor & Rolf for BHLDN Tansy Floral Short-Sleeve Mini Dress $1350 at Anthropologie This sweet little dress from BHLDN's collaboration with Viktor & Rolf is one of my favorites, with its shift silhouette and 3-D floral embellishments.

Meshki Gwyneth Off Shoulder Bow Mini Dress - White $179 at Meshki Mini dresses can work for the daytime. This bow dress from Meshki is bridal shower material, thanks to the feminine off-the-shoulder silhouette with a bow-like finish.

SIR Exclusive Noemi Linen Midi Halter Dress $390 at Moda Operandi Linen dresses are ideal for hot summer weddings (and outdoor bridal showers). The retro silhouette and longer length on this SIR design are ideal for wearing all day while still feeling breathable.

Cleobella Ashlyn Midi Dress $208 at Revolve Easy and breezy, this midi dress from Cleobella can be worn to the bridal shower with heels, ballet flats, or sandals. So versatile!

LIKELY Corianne Feather Trim Empire Waist Midi Dress $478 at Nordstrom I love this feather-trimmed midi for those of us who prefer to be full-glam all the time, even at the bridal shower. It also comes in pink if you're heading to a wedding as a guest this season.

Anna October Terrin Dress $840 at Anna October Dreamy and lightweight with a plunging neckline, this Anna October gown is the definition of beachy glam.

Free People Oasis Midi Dress $118 at Free People Kicking off your wedding festivities with a countryside bridal shower? This puff-sleeved midi from Free People should be your go-to.

Marcella NYC Mercer Dress $119 at Marcella NYC Subdued brides, this is for you. High-necked and simple, it's an elegantly minimal bridal shower option.

For The Rehearsal Dinner

If you're not having a welcome party, the rehearsal dinner is the first time your guests get a taste of your wedding aesthetic. I'm considering longer semi-formal options for my rehearsal dinner, but you can play with sheer fabrics and relaxed, shorter silhouettes, too.

Reformation Pallavi Silk Dress $698 at Reformation This silk maxi dress's high neckline and delicate floral pattern exude romance. It's so well-tailored and refined, it could also double as an amazing ceremony dress.

Norma Kamali Maria Draped Satin Gown $325 at Net-a-Porter Norma Kamali always manages to combine comfortable, wearable fabrics with breathtaking silhouettes. This gown is the definition of quiet luxury, thanks to its softly-draped cowl neck and maxi length.

Retrofete Alessia Dress $598 at Retrofete Play with sheer textures by wearing this maxi dress from Retrofete. It's not as sparkly as the rest of the brand's bedazzled lineup, but the movement in the semi-transparent skirt is so romantic.

The Bar Pierre Gown $598 at Revolve The back of this high-neck satin dress from The Bar needs to be seen to be believed. It's tinged with beaded strands that drape across the low-backed design.

Jenny Yoo Evelyn Dress $240 at Jenny Yoo I wore a Jenny Yoo dress to my engagement brunch and can personally attest to the quality. Perfectly lined and elegantly cut, Yoo's frocks are a dream to wear. This dress makes the rehearsal-dinner dress code with its off-the-shoulder neckline and fluttery mid-length skirt.

V. Chapman June Corset Front-Slit Gown $435 at Anthopologie V. Chapman dresses have been popping up all over my TikTok feed. This corseted one feels very Bridgerton-coded.

DÔEN Flora Dress $498 at DÔEN For all the boho brides, meet this dress from Sofia Richie Grainge-approved DÔEN. There's an ethereal quality to the poet sleeves and ground-skimming hem.

Madeleine Dress $460 at Revolve This Bronx and Banco dress was 100 percent made for the brides who want their rehearsal dinner look to be a capital-S statement. The padded shoulders! The sheer lace detailing!

Bernadette Antwerp Pam Dress $1049 at Bernadette Antwerp I have been dreaming about this Bernadette Antwerp dress for weeks. The maxi length and the sweet rose decal are like a softer version of this season's bow trend.

Alexandra Pijut Delphine Dress $3,450 at Over The Moon If you're having a more informal ceremony (or even if you're eloping), consider this sheath dress lightly coated in floral appliqués. The midi length gives it wear-again energy, too.

For The Wedding Reception

The formal part of the wedding is over—now it's time to change into something fun and lightweight for dancing the night away. Go all out with fringe, sparkles, and decals.

Tadashi Shoji Gia Shag Sleeveless V-Neck Mini Dress $400 at Anthropologie Lightweight, easy, and coated in shag embellishments, this V-necked mini from Tadashi Shoji is the embodiment of a good time.

BHLDN Amour Sequin Midi Dress $475 at Anthropologie Mermaidcore takes on the wedding industry in the form of this sequined midi dress. A little bit '90s with the silhouette and a little bit early-aughts with the paillettes, it's sure to shimmer beautifully in photos.

Staud Casey Dress $495 at Staud STAUD speaks to the chic minimalist in all of us. This tube-style strapless dress from the brand is covered in micro sequins that catch the light and give it a liquified look.

NDS Crystal Embellished Mini Dress $2,699 at Over The Moon Perfect for the bride who loves a sweeter look (with a bit of sparkle), this mini from NDS is begging to be worn under the twinkling lights of a disco ball.

J.Crew Collection Mixed-Sequin Mini Dress $350 at J.Crew Brides don't have to wear white. Sometimes, they can wear huge silver sequins. This dress from J.Crew is so classic thanks to the slip shape, but it's amped up with the paillettes.

Sandy Liang Arden Dress $695 at Sandy Liang Sandy Liang is having a major moment. (She was an early adopter of the bow trend that's now everywhere, for starters.) This white mini from the brand comes in three colors, but the white version is perfect for any bridal event. And, of course, it's set with a multi-layered bow.

Mac Duggal Lattice Bead Sheath Gown $398 at Nordstrom Mac Duggal gave the '90s style slip dress an after-party makeover with all-over sequins.

Helsa Angelica Backless Maxi Dress $348 at Revolve Elsa Hosk's Helsa label is full of model-off-duty essentials, including for the wedding weekend. This long-sleeved slip dress has a swooping low-back design and an easy, relaxed silhouette—made for the bride who prefers low-key cocktails to a rowdy reception.

Sachin and Babi Morgan Sequined Cut-Out Gown $695 at Saks Fifth Avenue Sachin and Babi are true specialists in black-tie and formal gowns. This one is great for a civil ceremony because of the higher neckline, but it's also perfect for a spring or summer affair with its strappy sleeves.

Amanda Uprichard Lunaria Dress $290 at Revolve A mod silhouette gets a modern upgrade courtesy of Amanda Uprichard's feather hem.

For the Courthouse Wedding

Lean into the formality of the courthouse setting by choosing classic silhouettes. You can incorporate florals and pastels to shake up the look.

Markarian Arizona Crochet Lace Midi Dress $2,495 at Bergdorf Goodman I love Markarian's range of romantic dresses, and this gown coated in lace takes the cake from the current collection. It's so retro and sweet-feeling. I would keep the classic vibes going with a pair of white pumps.

Self-Portrait Pleated Georgette and Metallic Bouclé Midi Dress $670 at Net-a-Porter I've been seeing this Self-Portrait midi dress all around the internet lately, and I can't stop thinking about it. The slight peplum silhouette is classically feminine, while the chiffon skirt will move with you.

Reformation Moya Linen Two Piece $278 at Reformation Summer weddings, meet your new favorite linen two-piece. While not technically a dress, this tank-top-and-skirt-set is perfect for those with a hankering for lightweight fabrics and timeless silhouettes for their courthouse nuptials.

Banana Republic Penelope Crepe Mini Dress $150 at Banana Republic This classic white shift dress from Banana Republic toes the line between mini and midi. It comes in black and white options and can totally be worn for non-bridal occasions, thanks to its shift silhouette.

Endless Rose Sleeveless Tweed Minidress $90 at Nordstrom Tweed instantly conveys "quiet luxury," and this under-$100 dress from Endless Rose plays into the look without the luxury price tag.

& Other Stories Tweed Belted Mini Dress $199 at & Other Stories For the minimalist bride, consider this belted mini from & Other Stories. It's simple, timeless, and can be worn again with ease.

By Watters Sway Dress $550 at By Watters If you want some romantic texture at the courthouse, consider this tulle mini dress from By Watters. Short and sweet—just like the wedding itself.

BHLDN Riley Long-Sleeve Lace Midi Blazer Dress $268 at Anthropologie I love this blazer dress from BHLDN. The lace inserts are classically bridal, but the asymmetric hemline and structured bodice are totally unique.

Zimmermann Matchmaker Floral Linen Minidress $850 at Saks Fifth Avenue Don't be afraid to mix florals into your bridal wardrobe. This dress from Zimmerman is made from 100 percent linen and features a sweet pastel array along the hem and up the sleeves.

Cinq à Sept Nova Cotton Tweed Minidress $395 at Saks Fifth Avenue The '50s are reimagined in this tweed mini skater-style dress from Cinq à Sept. For an editorial look, style it with a pair of white tights and coordinating white heels.

After-Party Dresses

If you don't want the party to stop, have an after party to really show off your bridal style. This is the time of night where your friends are (most likely) the only ones left on the dance floor, or maybe you've changed locations entirely. Either way, it's an appropriate moment for a dialed-up outfit change.

Area Crystal Bow V Neck T-Shirt Dress $695 at Shopbop This sweet Area dress is so easy to dance around in, thanks to its A-line silhouette. Pair with some sparkly white sneakers or ballet flats to comfortably wear it all night.

Sleeper Boheme Slip Dress with Feathers $390 at Shopbop You may recognize the name Sleeper from the world of matching pajamas, but this feather-trimmed slip dress is pure wedding after party material.

Ronny Kobo Zane Dress $628 at Revolve I audibly gasped when I saw this dress from Ronny Kobo. It's your night, and this liquid silver dress will ensure you're the center of attention.

Alice & Olivia Domenica Floral Embellished Minidress $1,695 at Saks Fifth Avenue This flouncy mini from Alice & Olivia is so fun. I'm picturing it with Western boots if you're having an outdoor soiree.

A.L.C Elsie Strapless Crystal-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress $695 at Net-a-Porter I can't stop seeing this A.L.C dress all over social media. The sparkles catch the light and the shift silhouette is so forgiving after a long night.