46 Versatile Little White Dresses for Every Bridal Occasion

Brides and brides-to-be, look no further.

Bernadette Antwerp
(Image credit: Bernadette Antwerp )
By Julia Marzovilla
Newly-engaged brides quickly learn weddings aren’t always a one-day, one-dress affair. For starters, there’s the bridal shower–often the first of many reasons to wear a cute white dress—followed by the rehearsal dinner, the reception, and maybe even the afterparty.

When the wedding planning begins, so does the search for all-white outfits tailored to each occasion. As a summer 2024 bride myself, I’m currently planning my own wedding wardrobe. I’ve purchased my actual wedding dress, but I’ve only just started to choose little white dresses for all my other special events— from the bridal shower to the rehearsal dinner.

No bride is required to have several outfit changes. Still, multiple looks can be a fun way to marry fashion and tradition, especially if the gown for your wedding ceremony is on the dramatic side. Love a ton of bling? There are little white dresses coated in sequins and crystal embellishments for the reception and after party. Prefer a laid-back look? Spend the bridal shower and rehearsal dinner in a summery linen dress

I scrolled through countless stores' “new in” sections to find the best little white dresses for every potential event on a bride’s calendar (including my own). Ahead, shop 46 dresses that run the wedding weekend gamut, from classic wedding styles à la Markarian to cult-favorite styles from Bernadette Antwerp and Hill House Home.

For The Bridal Shower

Bridal showers are the first of many wedding-adjacent events where the bride can wear white. These parties tend to feel more casual, so you can mix in relaxed fabrics like cotton or linen—but no one will stop you from going all-out in a sweet satin mini.

Endless Rose dress on a model
Mixed Lace Long Sleeve Cocktail Dress

The sheer sleeves on this lacy mini dress are so romantic, with delicate lace at each cuff.

Hill House Home The Lace Ellie Nap Dress
Hill House Home The Lace Ellie Nap Dress

Hill House Home's Ellie Nap Dress has been reimagined in tiers of white lace, perfect for wearing to just about any daytime wedding event.

Viktor & Rolf for BHLDN Tansy Floral Short-Sleeve Mini Dress
Viktor & Rolf for BHLDN Tansy Floral Short-Sleeve Mini Dress

This sweet little dress from BHLDN's collaboration with Viktor & Rolf is one of my favorites, with its shift silhouette and 3-D floral embellishments.

MESHKI dress on a plain backdrop
Meshki Gwyneth Off Shoulder Bow Mini Dress - White

Mini dresses can work for the daytime. This bow dress from Meshki is bridal shower material, thanks to the feminine off-the-shoulder silhouette with a bow-like finish.

Exclusive Noemi Linen Midi Halter Dress
SIR Exclusive Noemi Linen Midi Halter Dress

Linen dresses are ideal for hot summer weddings (and outdoor bridal showers). The retro silhouette and longer length on this SIR design are ideal for wearing all day while still feeling breathable.

Ashlyn Midi Dress
Cleobella Ashlyn Midi Dress

Easy and breezy, this midi dress from Cleobella can be worn to the bridal shower with heels, ballet flats, or sandals. So versatile!

A LIKELY satin dress with feather trim and bow embellishments
LIKELY Corianne Feather Trim Empire Waist Midi Dress

I love this feather-trimmed midi for those of us who prefer to be full-glam all the time, even at the bridal shower. It also comes in pink if you're heading to a wedding as a guest this season.

Anna October Terrin Dress
Anna October Terrin Dress

Dreamy and lightweight with a plunging neckline, this Anna October gown is the definition of beachy glam.

Free People dress in front of a plain backdrop
Free People Oasis Midi Dress

Kicking off your wedding festivities with a countryside bridal shower? This puff-sleeved midi from Free People should be your go-to.

Marcella NYC Mercer Dress
Marcella NYC Mercer Dress

Subdued brides, this is for you. High-necked and simple, it's an elegantly minimal bridal shower option.

For The Rehearsal Dinner

If you're not having a welcome party, the rehearsal dinner is the first time your guests get a taste of your wedding aesthetic. I'm considering longer semi-formal options for my rehearsal dinner, but you can play with sheer fabrics and relaxed, shorter silhouettes, too.

Pallavi Silk Dress
Reformation Pallavi Silk Dress

This silk maxi dress's high neckline and delicate floral pattern exude romance. It's so well-tailored and refined, it could also double as an amazing ceremony dress.

Maria draped satin gown
Norma Kamali Maria Draped Satin Gown

Norma Kamali always manages to combine comfortable, wearable fabrics with breathtaking silhouettes. This gown is the definition of quiet luxury, thanks to its softly-draped cowl neck and maxi length.

Retrofete Alessia Dress
Retrofete Alessia Dress

Play with sheer textures by wearing this maxi dress from Retrofete. It's not as sparkly as the rest of the brand's bedazzled lineup, but the movement in the semi-transparent skirt is so romantic.

The Bar Pierre Gown

The Bar Pierre Gown

The back of this high-neck satin dress from The Bar needs to be seen to be believed. It's tinged with beaded strands that drape across the low-backed design.

Jenny Yoo Evelyn Dress

Jenny Yoo Evelyn Dress

I wore a Jenny Yoo dress to my engagement brunch and can personally attest to the quality. Perfectly lined and elegantly cut, Yoo's frocks are a dream to wear. This dress makes the rehearsal-dinner dress code with its off-the-shoulder neckline and fluttery mid-length skirt.

V.Chapman

V. Chapman June Corset Front-Slit Gown

V. Chapman dresses have been popping up all over my TikTok feed. This corseted one feels very Bridgerton-coded.

FIORA DRESS -- MOTHER OF PEARL
DÔEN Flora Dress

For all the boho brides, meet this dress from Sofia Richie Grainge-approved DÔEN. There's an ethereal quality to the poet sleeves and ground-skimming hem.

Madeleine Dress
Madeleine Dress

This Bronx and Banco dress was 100 percent made for the brides who want their rehearsal dinner look to be a capital-S statement. The padded shoulders! The sheer lace detailing!

Bernadette Antwerp PAM DRESS

Bernadette Antwerp Pam Dress

I have been dreaming about this Bernadette Antwerp dress for weeks. The maxi length and the sweet rose decal are like a softer version of this season's bow trend.

ALEXANDRA PIJUT DELPHINE DRESS IN IVORY SILK WOOL WITH FLORAL APPLIQUÉ
Alexandra Pijut Delphine Dress

If you're having a more informal ceremony (or even if you're eloping), consider this sheath dress lightly coated in floral appliqués. The midi length gives it wear-again energy, too.

For The Wedding Reception

The formal part of the wedding is over—now it's time to change into something fun and lightweight for dancing the night away. Go all out with fringe, sparkles, and decals.

Tadashi Shoji Gia Shag Sleeveless V-Neck Mini Dress
Tadashi Shoji Gia Shag Sleeveless V-Neck Mini Dress

Lightweight, easy, and coated in shag embellishments, this V-necked mini from Tadashi Shoji is the embodiment of a good time.

BHLDN Amour Sequin Midi Dress
BHLDN Amour Sequin Midi Dress

Mermaidcore takes on the wedding industry in the form of this sequined midi dress. A little bit '90s with the silhouette and a little bit early-aughts with the paillettes, it's sure to shimmer beautifully in photos.

STAUD
Staud Casey Dress

STAUD speaks to the chic minimalist in all of us. This tube-style strapless dress from the brand is covered in micro sequins that catch the light and give it a liquified look.

NDS
NDS Crystal Embellished Mini Dress

Perfect for the bride who loves a sweeter look (with a bit of sparkle), this mini from NDS is begging to be worn under the twinkling lights of a disco ball.

J.Crew
J.Crew Collection Mixed-Sequin Mini Dress

Brides don't have to wear white. Sometimes, they can wear huge silver sequins. This dress from J.Crew is so classic thanks to the slip shape, but it's amped up with the paillettes.

Sandy Liang

Sandy Liang Arden Dress

Sandy Liang is having a major moment. (She was an early adopter of the bow trend that's now everywhere, for starters.) This white mini from the brand comes in three colors, but the white version is perfect for any bridal event. And, of course, it's set with a multi-layered bow.

Lattice Bead Sheath Gown
Mac Duggal Lattice Bead Sheath Gown

Mac Duggal gave the '90s style slip dress an after-party makeover with all-over sequins.

Helsa
Helsa Angelica Backless Maxi Dress

Elsa Hosk's Helsa label is full of model-off-duty essentials, including for the wedding weekend. This long-sleeved slip dress has a swooping low-back design and an easy, relaxed silhouette—made for the bride who prefers low-key cocktails to a rowdy reception.

Sachin and Babi
Sachin and Babi Morgan Sequined Cut-Out Gown

Sachin and Babi are true specialists in black-tie and formal gowns. This one is great for a civil ceremony because of the higher neckline, but it's also perfect for a spring or summer affair with its strappy sleeves.

Lunaria Dress
Amanda Uprichard Lunaria Dress

A mod silhouette gets a modern upgrade courtesy of Amanda Uprichard's feather hem.

For the Courthouse Wedding

Lean into the formality of the courthouse setting by choosing classic silhouettes. You can incorporate florals and pastels to shake up the look.

Markarian

Markarian Arizona Crochet Lace Midi Dress

I love Markarian's range of romantic dresses, and this gown coated in lace takes the cake from the current collection. It's so retro and sweet-feeling. I would keep the classic vibes going with a pair of white pumps.

Self-Portrait
Self-Portrait Pleated Georgette and Metallic Bouclé Midi Dress

I've been seeing this Self-Portrait midi dress all around the internet lately, and I can't stop thinking about it. The slight peplum silhouette is classically feminine, while the chiffon skirt will move with you.

Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation Moya Linen Two Piece

Summer weddings, meet your new favorite linen two-piece. While not technically a dress, this tank-top-and-skirt-set is perfect for those with a hankering for lightweight fabrics and timeless silhouettes for their courthouse nuptials.

Penelope Crepe Mini Dress
Banana Republic Penelope Crepe Mini Dress

This classic white shift dress from Banana Republic toes the line between mini and midi. It comes in black and white options and can totally be worn for non-bridal occasions, thanks to its shift silhouette.

Endless Rose Sleeveless Tweed Minidress
Endless Rose Sleeveless Tweed Minidress

Tweed instantly conveys "quiet luxury," and this under-$100 dress from Endless Rose plays into the look without the luxury price tag.

& Other Stories

& Other Stories Tweed Belted Mini Dress

For the minimalist bride, consider this belted mini from & Other Stories. It's simple, timeless, and can be worn again with ease.

By Watters
By Watters Sway Dress

If you want some romantic texture at the courthouse, consider this tulle mini dress from By Watters. Short and sweet—just like the wedding itself.

BHLDN Riley Long-Sleeve Lace Midi Blazer Dress
BHLDN Riley Long-Sleeve Lace Midi Blazer Dress

I love this blazer dress from BHLDN. The lace inserts are classically bridal, but the asymmetric hemline and structured bodice are totally unique.

Zimmermann

Zimmermann Matchmaker Floral Linen Minidress

Don't be afraid to mix florals into your bridal wardrobe. This dress from Zimmerman is made from 100 percent linen and features a sweet pastel array along the hem and up the sleeves.

Cinq a Sept
Cinq à Sept Nova Cotton Tweed Minidress

The '50s are reimagined in this tweed mini skater-style dress from Cinq à Sept. For an editorial look, style it with a pair of white tights and coordinating white heels.

After-Party Dresses

If you don't want the party to stop, have an after party to really show off your bridal style. This is the time of night where your friends are (most likely) the only ones left on the dance floor, or maybe you've changed locations entirely. Either way, it's an appropriate moment for a dialed-up outfit change.

Crystal Bow V Neck T-Shirt Dress
Area Crystal Bow V Neck T-Shirt Dress

This sweet Area dress is so easy to dance around in, thanks to its A-line silhouette. Pair with some sparkly white sneakers or ballet flats to comfortably wear it all night.

Sleeper Boheme Slip Dress with Feathers
Sleeper Boheme Slip Dress with Feathers

You may recognize the name Sleeper from the world of matching pajamas, but this feather-trimmed slip dress is pure wedding after party material.

Ronny Kobo Zane Dress
Ronny Kobo Zane Dress

I audibly gasped when I saw this dress from Ronny Kobo. It's your night, and this liquid silver dress will ensure you're the center of attention.

Domenica Floral Embellished Minidress
Alice & Olivia Domenica Floral Embellished Minidress

This flouncy mini from Alice & Olivia is so fun. I'm picturing it with Western boots if you're having an outdoor soiree.

Elsie strapless crystal-embellished crepe mini dress
A.L.C Elsie Strapless Crystal-Embellished Crepe Mini Dress

I can't stop seeing this A.L.C dress all over social media. The sparkles catch the light and the shift silhouette is so forgiving after a long night.

Halfpenny London Maddy Satin-Crepe and Ruffled Organza Mini Dress
Halfpenny London Maddy Satin-Crepe and Ruffled Organza Mini Dress

Halfpenny London makes some of the prettiest full-length wedding gowns, but don't overlook their range of mini dresses. This one, for example, is adorned with tons of cute 3D flowers for a last look of the night.