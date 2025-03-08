Blake Lively Removes Her Latex Shirtdress on the Red Carpet to Reveal Another Outfit Underneath
The designer behind Lively's latex outfits recently worked on Lady Gaga's "Abracadabra" music video.
Blake Lively attended the premiere of her new movie, Another Simple Favor, at SXSW in Austin, Texas, on Friday, March 7. To promote the sequel to 2018's A Simple Favor, Lively wore a latex dress created by a designer who has worked with Lady Gaga.
Lively's blush pink latex shirtdress was designed by Reneé Masoomian, and cleverly features two layers. The top, sheer layer of the Gossip Girl star's outfit is removable, the latex's transparency hinting at the low-cut bustier and flowing skirt underneath.
The actress accentuated the dress's vintage silhouette with a back-pinned, retro hairstyle, and black peep-toe pumps adorned with pom poms and feathers.
Lively had a very quick costume change on the red carpet, removing the top layer of latex to reveal a blush pink corset, and a maxi skirt, which was adorned with black flowers and a black lace hem, and featured black belt detailing at Lively's cinched waist.
Reneé Masoomian's Lovely Corset is "made with spiral steel bones, European busk, waist tape, modesty panel, and fully grommeted," per the designer's website. The matching Latex Lace Trimmed Maxi Skirt is made from ".25mm latex and trimmed with our moulded rose latex lace."
Reneé Masoomian has worked with a plethora of celebrities, most recently creating Lady Gaga's latex nail cape for her "Abracadabra" music video.
At the film's premiere, Lively opened up about returning for a sequel to A Simple Favor. "It's probably my favorite character I've ever been fortunate enough to play," the actress explained (via USA Today). "So when [director] Paul [Feig] asked us to come back I was so excited."
After admitting she was extremely nervous while making the first movie, Lively said of Another Simple Favor, "So I was like, 'OK, no nerves; I know what I'm doing this time.'" The It Ends With Us star continued, "And then right before we started shooting, [Feig] said, 'I have a little bit of a curveball idea.'" Lively, of course, refused to share any spoilers regarding the new movie.
