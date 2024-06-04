Blake Lively might like mermaid chic sequins or a bridal naked dress, but she loves a good pair of jeans and trendy sneakers. The actress's street style wardrobe is filled with denim, from cut-offs to cargos, from wide-leg to boot-cut. As for her footwear, affordable sneakers are a key component to her off-duty outfits. Lively has been known to style up classic Converse, and now even her husband is following suit.
Ryan Reynolds and Lively were spotted walking the streets of New York City, arm in arm, wearing matching Chuck Taylors on Monday, June 3. Lively wore chestnut brown Chucks with light wash high-waisted jeans, a basic black ribbed tank top, mustard yellow sunglasses, and a cream and black Chanel bag.
Meanwhile, Reynolds wore white mid-top All Star Converse sneakers with blue and red stripes along the soles. He paired the shoes with dark blue cuffed pants, a powder blue cashmere and cotton-blend denim shirt with snap buttons, a baseball cap, and olive sunglasses. Both stars' sneakers currently retail for less than $100.
Lively and Reynolds' twinning footwear was just the cherry on top of their color coordinated outfits. And this isn't their first matching moment lately.
Perhaps unintentionally, or maybe quite purposefully, Lively and Reynolds' ensembles often look like they were made for each other. (How cute!) She wears a brown barn jacket, he wears an olive army jacket. She wears all blue, he whips out the navy-on-navy. They're always on the same page, from beachy button-ups and sunglasses to wool coats and beanies.
Recently, Lively has been dressing quirkier than usual. While she typically acts as her own stylist, the actress has been photographed on the set of her upcoming movie A Simple Favor 2 in an assortment of over-the-top, bridal white outfits. It's history repeating for the actress: Filming It Ends With Us, Lively has also been spotted wearing a variety of colorful costumes like patchwork jackets and multi-patterned pants and yellow leather blazers. Maybe this character will bring some new color into Lively's everyday outfits—and another moment for Reynolds to coordinate with her.
Shop Casual Basics and Sneakers Inspired by Blake Lively
Julia Gray is an entertainment, style, and culture writer with words in the Washington Post, the Ringer, the Wall Street Journal, Vulture, Pitchfork, and more.
