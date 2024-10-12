Blake Lively Debuts Sheer Dress During Double Date With Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

Actress Blake Lively was a monochrome goddess during a recent double date with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

On Friday, Oct. 11, the actress was spotted in SoHo alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, as well as the Eras Tour pop star and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end.

For the child-free night out, Lively seemed to singlehandedly usher in fall via a stunning maroon mesh set, featuring a dress with daring side slits and matching maroon fishnet tights.

To complete the witchy-era look, the It Ends with Us star rocked a pair of maroon Valentino Soul Rockstud lace-up heeled boots and a matching shoulder bag. Like her BFF Swift, Lively wore her hair in retro Hollywood waves, completing the monochromatic look with a touch of old-school class.

Of course and not to be outdone, Swift certainly dressed for the BFF couples' night out on the town in a lace Gucci corset that featured a sheer effect created from lace over a skin-tone fabric, paired with a leather mini skirt.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are seen on October 11, 2024 in New York City. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pairs' Friday night out is the not the first time the couples have enjoyed a double date.

Over the summer, on Aug. 24, the foursome enjoyed some time together in Rhode Island after Swift celebrated the end of the European leg of her history-making Eras Tour.

The mom of four also joined Swift at the Super Bowl earlier this year, helping her to cheer her beau on to a 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, securing a back-to-back win for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

For football's biggest night, Lively wore a Sporty Spice-inspired look, featuring an Adidas x Balenciaga tracksuit , accented by several pieces of yellow gold Tiffany and Co. jewelry .

During an Aug. 6 interview with TODAY co-host Sheinelle Jones, Lively opened up about her friendship with Swift and what makes the pop star so special.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“To speak of women of multitudes and women who know how to be both strong and vulnerable, a woman who knows how to step into herself and into her story and show others what that looks like, and be an example of that and share yourself with people — I mean, that’s deeply inspiring,” the actor told the co-host at the time.

“To see somebody doing that in their real life, it’s incredible," she continued. "So I understand why she means so much to so many people. She means that much to me, as a fan, and then separately as a friend.”