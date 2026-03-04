Kate Moss's Sheer After-Party Catsuit Looks So '80s Under an Archival Saint Laurent Jacket
It's quite a risqué shift from her front row 'fit.
On March 3, Kate Moss's evening started like most of her Paris Fashion Week days do: in the front row, at Saint Laurent. But her night didn't end when the Fall 2026 curtain closed. Moss traded opaque businesswear for a sheer catsuit at the label's after-party. Her plus-one? A decades-old Yves Saint Laurent jacket.
Creative director Anthony Vaccarello hosted every celebrity guest—Zoë Kravitz, Rosé, Olivia Wilde, Devon Lee Carlson, and more—at a dimly-lit restaurant on the outskirts of Paris. Moss arrived a few minutes before her LBD-clad daughter, Lila Moss, in an even riskier select: a skintight, black catsuit crocheted from punctured fabric. The Alaïa one-piece was just sheer enough to reveal a matching pair of peekaboo, low-rise underwear. It seems she styled the other half of her lingerie set—a black triangle bra—beneath the long-sleeve bodice. However, most of Moss's bralette remained hidden beneath her circa-1988 coat.
Where else would a supermodel debut a new-to-her vintage Saint Laurent score? Moss did just that with a pink, black, and white color-blocked jacket from Yves Saint Laurent's Fall 1988 collection. It featured a fitted, tuxedo-inspired center and pink satin sleeves. The same shade of bubblegum decorated its Peter Pan collar. Black trim bordered the jacket's shoulders, bust, and hip-length hem, before becoming velvet along the back.
Moss's exact jacket is currently selling secondhand—and in surprisingly mint condition—for $1,899. Moss could have access to Saint Laurent's archives, but perhaps it was a gift from close friend Sarah Ferguson, who wore it—buttoned up and with the collar popped—in March of 1990.
Moss's '80s revival started in Saint Laurent's front row, granted with a less sultry skirt set. First, she chose a grape purple blouse—a leading Spring 2026 color trend—as her base layer. Its buttoned cuffs emerged from beneath the scrunched-up sleeves of her gray blazer. Shoulder pads were the cherry on top of Moss's '80s-esque cake. Of course, she coupled it with the matching knee-length pencil skirt. Black patent pumps and a burgundy shoulder bag-turned-clutch upped the outfit's desk-to-date-night energy.
Since the early-aughts, catsuits have Kate Moss's fail-safe formula for after-hours affairs, whether they be an '07 Topshop party, a Mother's Day dinner in 2013, or a charity fundraiser in 2022. Even so, her Saint Laurent after-party pick is her nakedest version yet. Perhaps she was inspired by the sheer lace overload in Vaccarello's Fall 2026 show, as modeled by Bella Hadid.
