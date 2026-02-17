Kamala Harris Is the Latest VIP Traveler to Give a Goyard Saint Louis Bag the Carry-On Treatment
It now has endorsements from a Vice President, an Oscar winner, and more.
Kamala Harris visited 15 cities on her 107 Days book tour last year, and yet, photographers rarely captured her travel outfits. But on February 17, the former Vice President was finally spotted outside Sydney International Airport, Goyard carry-on bag in hand.
Harris has a week off of the book tour's second leg, so she jetted to Australia for the Women Unlimited Leadership Summit. Before speaking to over 3,000 attendees, she arrived in casual businesswear, including a black matching set and a khaki windbreaker. She traded her tried-and-true Converse Chuck Taylors for tan suede sneakers with white, low-top rubber soles. We haven't seen her in Chuck Taylors—let alone any trainers at all—since an Aug. 2024 stop on her presidential campaign trail.
The surprises continued with Harris's Goyard carry-on. She sourced her closet for a circa-2018, Saint Louis PM tote. The fits-everything bag was mostly navy blue; its canvas exterior printed with white and brown chevron (Goyard's trademark since 1892). The French atelier typically offers Saint Louis PMs for $1,890, but with Harris's in high demand, it sells secondhand for upwards of $2,700.
Harris's professional appearances rarely require handbags, much less one of this size. Her last easy-to-ID purse appeared at an April 2025 lunch in Beverly Hills, when Saint Laurent's Manhattan Shoulder Bag served as her plus-one. The Goyard Saint Louis, meanwhile, has been MIA since an off-duty outing in Washington D.C. in Jan. 2018. It looked just as work-ready as the former attorney's skinny jeans, blazer, and V-neck top.
Harris is hardly the first VIP to pledge allegiance to the Goyard Saint Louis. In Oct. 2024, Hailey Bieber repurposed one as her son Jack Blues's baby bag.
Since then, the newborn-proof pick has also become synonymous with celebrity airport attire. Last June, Rihanna boarded a flight out of LAX with a limited-edition, silver Goyard Saint Louis in tow. One month later, Scarlett Johansson landed in Seoul with the brown Saint Louis-turned-personal item close by. By August, even Gwyneth Paltrow and a blue Goyard went through LaGuardia Airport's security together.
When Harris purchases a designer bag, it seems she shops styles with a long shelf life. Plus, this Goyard style comes with countless rave reviews from celebrities outside her inner circle. What more could a frequent flyer ask for in a travel-worthy tote?
Shop Goyard Travel Bags Inspired by Kamala Harris
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.