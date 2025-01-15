"Meta" is one way to describe Cameron Diaz's red carpet comeback in Berlin on Jan. 15. After a half-decade absence from the premiere circuit—and an even longer hiatus from acting—she reappeared alongside Jamie Foxx to promote her first movie in just as long. The film in question: an upcoming Netflix action-comedy aptly titled Back in Action.

The outfit Diaz chose for her long-awaited return says she's not taking the step-and-repeat too seriously this time around. Instead of a dramatic naked dress à la J.Lo or a runway-fresh suit, she went casual in baggy jeans, a semi-sheer top, and an even more oversize black tuxedo jacket.

The extra-large proportions say she's been studying fashion month in her down-time between projects. Low-slung, high-volume jeans are shaping up to be a major 2025 denim trend, taking up space on runways from Dior to Tommy Hilfiger.

Cameron Diaz attended the Jan. 15 premiere of Back in Action wearing baggy jeans with a semi-sheer top. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Frankie Shop Jane Coat $495 at Mytheresa

All the Ways Lisa Jean $82 at Revolve

Diaz's glam and accessories were just as relatable as her red carpet 'fit. She punctuated a low, messy bun with gold dagger earrings by Jennifer Fisher, retailing for $200. A bright red lip coordinated with fresh cherry nail polish at her fingertips.

Cameron Diaz walked the Back in Action red carpet with her co-star, Jamie Foxx. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diaz had retired from acting, and the world of high-profile premieres, to focus on her family back in 2014. She reportedly considered a return in 2020; then, in 2024, reports surfaced that she would also appear in a fifth Shrek installment (among other projects).

It was her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx who convinced her to get back in front of the camera. "He said, ‘Come with me,'" Diaz told Fortune in 2024. "And I was like, "OK, let's do it.' It's our third film together."

Now, her blockbuster homecoming is bound to include a whirlwind press tour and a wardrobe to go with it. Judging by her first appearance, she's taking the laid-back route. Diaz's relaxed jeans and tuxedo coat are just incognito enough to reference the former CIA agent she plays onscreen—without going full method dressing.