Cameron Diaz Gets Back in Red Carpet Action With the Baggy Jeans Trend and $200 Gold Earrings

She went all-out oversize for her first premiere in five years.

Cameron Diaz wears an oversize suit to the back in action premiere
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Halie LeSavage
By
published
in News

"Meta" is one way to describe Cameron Diaz's red carpet comeback in Berlin on Jan. 15. After a half-decade absence from the premiere circuit—and an even longer hiatus from acting—she reappeared alongside Jamie Foxx to promote her first movie in just as long. The film in question: an upcoming Netflix action-comedy aptly titled Back in Action.

The outfit Diaz chose for her long-awaited return says she's not taking the step-and-repeat too seriously this time around. Instead of a dramatic naked dress à la J.Lo or a runway-fresh suit, she went casual in baggy jeans, a semi-sheer top, and an even more oversize black tuxedo jacket.

The extra-large proportions say she's been studying fashion month in her down-time between projects. Low-slung, high-volume jeans are shaping up to be a major 2025 denim trend, taking up space on runways from Dior to Tommy Hilfiger.

Cameron Diaz on the Back in Action red carpet

Cameron Diaz attended the Jan. 15 premiere of Back in Action wearing baggy jeans with a semi-sheer top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diaz's glam and accessories were just as relatable as her red carpet 'fit. She punctuated a low, messy bun with gold dagger earrings by Jennifer Fisher, retailing for $200. A bright red lip coordinated with fresh cherry nail polish at her fingertips.

Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx on the red carpet for Back in Action

Cameron Diaz walked the Back in Action red carpet with her co-star, Jamie Foxx.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Diaz had retired from acting, and the world of high-profile premieres, to focus on her family back in 2014. She reportedly considered a return in 2020; then, in 2024, reports surfaced that she would also appear in a fifth Shrek installment (among other projects).

It was her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx who convinced her to get back in front of the camera. "He said, ‘Come with me,'" Diaz told Fortune in 2024. "And I was like, "OK, let's do it.' It's our third film together."

Now, her blockbuster homecoming is bound to include a whirlwind press tour and a wardrobe to go with it. Judging by her first appearance, she's taking the laid-back route. Diaz's relaxed jeans and tuxedo coat are just incognito enough to reference the former CIA agent she plays onscreen—without going full method dressing.

