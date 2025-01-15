Cameron Diaz Gets Back in Red Carpet Action With the Baggy Jeans Trend and $200 Gold Earrings
She went all-out oversize for her first premiere in five years.
"Meta" is one way to describe Cameron Diaz's red carpet comeback in Berlin on Jan. 15. After a half-decade absence from the premiere circuit—and an even longer hiatus from acting—she reappeared alongside Jamie Foxx to promote her first movie in just as long. The film in question: an upcoming Netflix action-comedy aptly titled Back in Action.
The outfit Diaz chose for her long-awaited return says she's not taking the step-and-repeat too seriously this time around. Instead of a dramatic naked dress à la J.Lo or a runway-fresh suit, she went casual in baggy jeans, a semi-sheer top, and an even more oversize black tuxedo jacket.
The extra-large proportions say she's been studying fashion month in her down-time between projects. Low-slung, high-volume jeans are shaping up to be a major 2025 denim trend, taking up space on runways from Dior to Tommy Hilfiger.
Diaz's glam and accessories were just as relatable as her red carpet 'fit. She punctuated a low, messy bun with gold dagger earrings by Jennifer Fisher, retailing for $200. A bright red lip coordinated with fresh cherry nail polish at her fingertips.
Diaz had retired from acting, and the world of high-profile premieres, to focus on her family back in 2014. She reportedly considered a return in 2020; then, in 2024, reports surfaced that she would also appear in a fifth Shrek installment (among other projects).
It was her Back in Action co-star Jamie Foxx who convinced her to get back in front of the camera. "He said, ‘Come with me,'" Diaz told Fortune in 2024. "And I was like, "OK, let's do it.' It's our third film together."
Now, her blockbuster homecoming is bound to include a whirlwind press tour and a wardrobe to go with it. Judging by her first appearance, she's taking the laid-back route. Diaz's relaxed jeans and tuxedo coat are just incognito enough to reference the former CIA agent she plays onscreen—without going full method dressing.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Meagan Good Took a Page Out of Pamela Anderson's Beauty Playbook with her Latest Hairstyle
The '90s-inspired look is so chic.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
Katie Holmes's New Tote Bag Makes Stealth Wealth Even More Undetectable
Her sleek black mystery tote definitely warrants a deep dive.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
2025's Most Reliable Flat-Shoe Trend Looks Perfect With Leggings
A celebrity-approved pairing.
By Allyson Payer Published
-
Katie Holmes's New Favorite Tote Bag Makes Quiet Luxury Even More Undetectable
Her sleek black mystery tote definitely warrants a deep dive.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna Will Definitely Borrow A$AP Rocky's Priceless New Bottega Veneta Bags
The rapper's designer bag collection is truly something to behold.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate's Asprey Bag Boasts Centuries of Royal and Celebrity Approval
Asprey has been dressing nobility for centuries.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Keke Palmer Test-Drives the East-West Bag Trend With Dior's New Take on Princess Diana's Favorite Purse
The star looked ladylike at her latest 'One of Them Days' press tour stop.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
5 Irresistible, Celebrity-Inspired Valentine's Day Outfits I Styled With J.Crew Sale Finds
Steal your Valentine's Day style cues from lover girls like Zendaya and Taylor Swift.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, and Bella Hadid Agree: The Penny Lane Coat Trend Will Always Be Famous
Celebrities can't get enough of this boho-chic closet staple.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber Pairs Her Post-Breakup Workout Outfit With the Coolest Under-$500 Tote Bag
Amid news of her split from Austin Butler, the model is sticking to her routines in New York City.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Dua Lipa Flashes a Closer Look at Her Rumored $30,000 Diamond Engagement Ring on "Date Night"
Her relationship status isn't confirmed, but the ring's valuation is.
By Halie LeSavage Published