Marc Jacobs held his Fall 2024 runway show on Monday, July 1, at the New York Public Library. What better way to channel the theme of hopefulness and "joy, period"—as written in the show notes—than with a celebrity-studded front row to match its vibes?

Enter: Cardi B, who took the opportunity to exude joy and more in a floral mini dress that looked like an overflowing bouquet.

For the event on July 1, the rapper arrived in a dress from Marc Jacobs's Spring 2020 ready-to-wear collection that was coated in wispy florals. The thigh-hitting number was decorated all over in purple, yellow, and white petals and paired with yellow cable knit tights.

Cardi B attended the Marc Jacobs Fall 2024 show in a custom floral mini dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the help of her stylist Kollin Carter, Cardi B further tapped into her cool-girl roots, elevating her look (literally) to rapper-chic heights with a pair of Marc Jacobs's Kiki boots in white—which, by the way, added about six inches to her usual 5'3" stature.

The "Bongos" musician completed the eccentric ensemble for the evening with yellow rectangular sunglasses.

The "Bongos" musician completed her ensemble for the show with yellow knit tights, white Kiki boots, and statement sunglasses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Her glam for the event included a retro-inspired beehive updo and a full fringe, along with a matte nude lip and long pink nails.

A post shared by Marie Claire (@marieclairemag) A photo posted by on

"Yeah, one of the models, b*tch!" the rapper said in a clip posted on her stylist's Instagram Stories as she walked down the halls of the New York Public Library along with the models from the show.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Cardi B's appearance at Marc Jacobs follows her attendance at the BET Experience concert in Los Angeles on Friday, June 28.

Days earlier, Cardi B was in Los Angeles for the BET Experience concert dressed in a bedazzled leather jersey top with leather gloves and matching Prada Monolith boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There, she performed at the Crypto.com Arena in an oversized bedazzled leather jersey worn as a dress, completed with black fingerless and matching rhinestone Prada Monolith boots.

The 31-year-old is never one to miss an opportunity to make a style statement, whether she's sitting front and center at fashion shows, performing live on stage, or sporting her everyday off-duty looks.

Just last week, the musician surprised fans by pulling cues from Princess Diana's iconic outfit formula while spotted in Los Angeles. She wore a baggy Harvard crewneck sweatshirt with gray biker shorts and black sunglasses.

The rest of her outfit was very much Cardi-esque. She completed her off-duty look with a pair of Nike Air Jordan 5s and—giving a subtle nod to Jennifer Lopez—a black Hermès Birkin bag in hand.

Tap into Cardi B's front-row style and shop similar heels and sunglasses, ahead.

Shop Cardi B's Sky-High Heels and Sunglasses

Marc Jacobs Kiki Ankle Boots $550 at Farfetch

Jeffrey Campbell Recital Ankle Strap Pump $124 at Nordstrom