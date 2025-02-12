The Cargo Bag Trend Sends Ugly Wallets Into Hiding at New York Fashion Week
This season's multi-pocket It bags want you to wear your clutter on your sleeve.
What comes after the belted bag craze? Pockets, pockets, and more pockets. Indeed, the hottest carryalls at New York Fashion Week this season seem to be adorned with functional exterior compartments.
The sheer density of options might be new, but the instinct is not. This year's stylish take on schlepping harkens back to the utilitarian vibe that swept runways in 2023, bringing pocket shoulder bag styles to Miu Miu, Altuzarra, and Hermès. Spring 2025 bag trends later saw Chanel tack cell phone-sized slots onto the sides of quilted leather slings and Miu Miu add zippered front pouches to bookish canvas backpacks. Now, designers are iterating the look across silhouettes big and small for fall, winter, and beyond.
At Coach, where the likes of Ella Emhoff and Coco Jones sat front-row, the micro-bag trend took a practical turn with the runway debut of the Twin Pocket Bag—a top-handle design inspired by an archive piece from 1968. Introduced for Fall 2025 in three neutral shades of intentionally worn-in leather, the style features two prominent flap pockets secured with brass clasps. Some were given a hand-painted graffiti treatment. Some were tricked out with plushie bag charms and sweaters tied around the straps. Others were left unembellished, and carried either by hand or tucked beneath the model's arm like a clutch.
Cargo was the word at Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2025 show, where attendees such as Chloe Fineman and Martha Stewart watched a network of exposed pockets crop up on jackets and satchels. Meant to be clasped like a briefcase, these totes—which were rendered in a punchy cherry red hue as well as classic brown—all but replace the need for a wallet with built-in card slots, keychain hooks, snap closures, and flap pockets. In keeping with the collection's stated theme of "twisted American sportswear," the result is a purse that looks like it's been turned inside-out to reveal—rather than conceal—the organizational system within.
Of course, every runway trend needs a celebrity patron saint. And in recent months, Dua Lipa has been leading the charge in two pocket-covered Chanel styles. In January, her airport outfit included a black Chanel maxi hobo bag with a chunky gold chain strap from the French fashion house's 2025 Cruise collection.
In February, Lipa and her towering coquette hair bow sat front-row at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show during Paris Couture Fashion Week. Around her shoulders, she sported the cape trend. On her arm, however, the pop star cradled yet another multi-pocket gem: a quilted black drawstring hobo bag with gold hardware and maxi side pockets from the label's Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection.
It seems It girls are no longer interested in letting the detritus of their lives jangle at the bottom of their bags. Nor are they particularly keen on repeatedly opening and closing their caryalls to return keys, phones, and wallets to their rightful place. In the age of "What's In My Bag" show-and-tell content, perhaps designers are finally catching up to what women really want: to wear their clutter proudly on their sleeves.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
-
Why Meghan Markle Left the Invictus Games Early
The Duke of Sussex will be flying solo for the rest of the week.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
13 Books That Will Remind You Not to Text Your Ex
Allow these novels about heartbreak to help you heal.
By Liz Doupnik Published
-
Bella Hadid Swears By an $11 Foundation for Her Even Skin Tone
The supermodel's five-minute makeup routine is surprisingly low-key.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published