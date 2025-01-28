Dua Lipa Single-Handedly Revives the Coquette Trend With a Dramatic Chanel Cape and Even Bigger Hair Bow
Coquette styling isn't out until she says so.
Dua Lipa and her big velvet hair bow probably obstructed at least four people's vision at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show. And reader, we are so back. Blocking someone's view of the runway with an elaborate headpiece is a fashion month tradition, after all. I, for one, feel grateful to the 29-year-old pop star for carrying on what 13-year-old Tavi Gevinson and her towering pink hair ribbon started at Dior's couture runway show in 2012.
Held at The Grand Palais during Paris Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 28, the presentation saw the "Levitating" singer sit front-row in a ladylike black-on-black ensemble. Around her shoulders sat a floor-length cape fastened with black velvet bows and embellished with shimmering silver tweed threads. Clearly, the cape trend set in motion by designers like Gabriela Hearst, Chloé, Tibi, and Khaite last winter will be sticking around for another season or two.
Beneath her sweeping statement piece, the newly-engaged Grammy winner layered a frilly black blouse with a pearl logo chain belt, a flared silk mini-skirt, translucent black pantyhose, and black ankle-strap sandals. Her ears were decorated with floral diamond studs and her half-updo hairstyle harkened back to 2024's never-ending bow trend with a wide black velvet iteration.
Sandwiched between Nosferatu star Lily-Rose Depp and Inception actor Marion Cotillard, the pop star was in good company. On her lap, the English and Albanian beauty clutched a quilted black drawstring hobo bag with gold hardware and maxi side pockets—a design pulled from the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection.
The full Chanel look was actually the Service95 founder's second of the day. Ahead of the star-studded show, the singer accessorized a black ribbed knit sweater and skirt set with the same hobo chain purse she subsequently carried to the main event. She also kept her schoolgirl bow and sheer black tights consistent across both outfits.
I suppose the coquette trend will never truly go out of style so long as Chanel is around to reimagine it season after season—with the occasional assist from a British pop darling, of course.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
