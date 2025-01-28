Dua Lipa and her big velvet hair bow probably obstructed at least four people's vision at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show. And reader, we are so back. Blocking someone's view of the runway with an elaborate headpiece is a fashion month tradition, after all. I, for one, feel grateful to the 29-year-old pop star for carrying on what 13-year-old Tavi Gevinson and her towering pink hair ribbon started at Dior's couture runway show in 2012.

Held at The Grand Palais during Paris Couture Fashion Week on Jan. 28, the presentation saw the "Levitating" singer sit front-row in a ladylike black-on-black ensemble. Around her shoulders sat a floor-length cape fastened with black velvet bows and embellished with shimmering silver tweed threads. Clearly, the cape trend set in motion by designers like Gabriela Hearst, Chloé, Tibi, and Khaite last winter will be sticking around for another season or two.

Dua Lipa poses in a floor-length black cape and black velvet hair bow at Chanel's Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2025 show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Beneath her sweeping statement piece, the newly-engaged Grammy winner layered a frilly black blouse with a pearl logo chain belt, a flared silk mini-skirt, translucent black pantyhose, and black ankle-strap sandals. Her ears were decorated with floral diamond studs and her half-updo hairstyle harkened back to 2024's never-ending bow trend with a wide black velvet iteration.

Sandwiched between Nosferatu star Lily-Rose Depp and Inception actor Marion Cotillard, the pop star was in good company. On her lap, the English and Albanian beauty clutched a quilted black drawstring hobo bag with gold hardware and maxi side pockets—a design pulled from the French fashion house's Spring/Summer 2025 Ready-to-Wear collection.

Dua Lipa sits front-row with actors Lily-Rose Depp and Marion Cotillard. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The full Chanel look was actually the Service95 founder's second of the day. Ahead of the star-studded show, the singer accessorized a black ribbed knit sweater and skirt set with the same hobo chain purse she subsequently carried to the main event. She also kept her schoolgirl bow and sheer black tights consistent across both outfits.

Dressed in a black knit cardigan and matching skirt, Dua Lipa waves at a photocall before Chanel's Paris Couture Fashion Week presentation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

I suppose the coquette trend will never truly go out of style so long as Chanel is around to reimagine it season after season—with the occasional assist from a British pop darling, of course.

