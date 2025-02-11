Coco Jones's Outfit for the Coach Fall 2025 Fashion Show Is Multitasking at Its Most Stylish
"It's like airport...but you ate that."
Celebrities sitting front-row at Coach's Fall 2025 fashion show understood their outfits weren't just for the photo-op. Like the editors, photographers, and other associated fashion people running through New York City, they needed outfits that could multitask: picture-perfectly layered while still comfortable and chic when in motion between appointments and interviews. Or, in Grammy-winning R&B singer Coco Jones's case, jetting off to the airport after the runway where looks made their finale lap around Manhattan's Park Avenue Armory.
Catching up for a few precious minutes after the Feb. 10 show, Jones suggests TSA-friendly style had been top of mind as she watched Coach's ode to the "unstudied ease" of the '90s, per show notes. "That's kind of my vibe now, " she tells me, "because I'm traveling after this." She sweeps her leather-gloved hands down the side of the coordinating black Coach trench, layered by stylist Maeve Reilly, over a black bralette and wide-leg jeans. "If I [put on] a sweatsuit under this and then I had my trench, it's like airport...but you ate that," she says with a grin.
Jones had other highly specific balances to strike as she prepared for the day's runway with hairstylist Davontae Washington and makeup artist Andrea Ventura. She'd teetered between a more slicked-back beauty look but ultimately chose bombshell curls ("I just wanted some extra drama," she explains). Similarly, she'd wanted an outfit that channeled the same jaw-dropping energy of her 2025 Grammys red carpet look while holding up to a February in New York City. (Again: Multitasking.)
"I like to show a little skin—but I still like not to freeze," she laughs. Her solution was a leather trench with a floor-kissing hem over a coordinating bra and jeans. "This was kind of the perfect opportunity to combine the trench with the gloves, do a little bra, so I'm not freezing, and I still feel like it's a balance of me and, of course, Coach." It wasn't like she'd be outside for long, anyway.
It was clear that Jones wouldn't let the forecast get in the way of her having fun at the runway show. And it's the more playful pieces she wanted to shop from the catwalk, like, say, a pair of oversize bunny slippers with soles to keep up with city streets. (Relaxed but actually walkable—another multitasking piece, of sorts.)
"I think they just do a great job of of combining that lighthearted feel and something that could work anywhere," she says of Coach, "whether you're going on a plane or going somewhere to dinner or just want to be cute during the day. There's a lot of flexibility."
That philosophy—seeking out clothes that serve more than one function and hold more than one meaning—makes Jones such a captivating entry into the music and fashion scenes. She likes pieces she can wear to a runway show or something her sister, who isn't in music or entertainment, could wear in her daily life. Songs like "ICU" have the kind of hook anyone can sing along with.
"It works for all of us," she says of the runway collection, "and I think that's what I'm trying to coincide with my music. I want songs that work for all of us: the girl who's just figuring out what to do after college and the girl who has two kids and is trying to figure out who she is. We're all just trying to figure it out, and I think that's kind of what I want to relate to: my music and my fashion."
There are probably dressers out there who can't quite see the practicality in a bra top and jeans during a February chill. But Jones's leather trench, gloves, and denim? That's a base we all appreciate.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
