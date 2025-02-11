Celebrities sitting front-row at Coach's Fall 2025 fashion show understood their outfits weren't just for the photo-op. Like the editors, photographers, and other associated fashion people running through New York City, they needed outfits that could multitask: picture-perfectly layered while still comfortable and chic when in motion between appointments and interviews. Or, in Grammy-winning R&B singer Coco Jones's case, jetting off to the airport after the runway where looks made their finale lap around Manhattan's Park Avenue Armory.

Catching up for a few precious minutes after the Feb. 10 show, Jones suggests TSA-friendly style had been top of mind as she watched Coach's ode to the "unstudied ease" of the '90s, per show notes. "That's kind of my vibe now, " she tells me, "because I'm traveling after this." She sweeps her leather-gloved hands down the side of the coordinating black Coach trench, layered by stylist Maeve Reilly, over a black bralette and wide-leg jeans. "If I [put on] a sweatsuit under this and then I had my trench, it's like airport...but you ate that," she says with a grin.

Jones got ready for the Coach show with makeup artist Andrea Ventura and hairstylist Davontae Washington. (Image credit: Maddie Ivey)

With stylist Maeve Reilly, Jones picked out jeans, a black bra, and a leather trench. (Image credit: Maddie Ivey)

Jones had other highly specific balances to strike as she prepared for the day's runway with hairstylist Davontae Washington and makeup artist Andrea Ventura. She'd teetered between a more slicked-back beauty look but ultimately chose bombshell curls ("I just wanted some extra drama," she explains). Similarly, she'd wanted an outfit that channeled the same jaw-dropping energy of her 2025 Grammys red carpet look while holding up to a February in New York City. (Again: Multitasking.)

"I like to show a little skin—but I still like not to freeze," she laughs. Her solution was a leather trench with a floor-kissing hem over a coordinating bra and jeans. "This was kind of the perfect opportunity to combine the trench with the gloves, do a little bra, so I'm not freezing, and I still feel like it's a balance of me and, of course, Coach." It wasn't like she'd be outside for long, anyway.

"I was in between a sleek look or very messy, tousled hair, and I just wanted some extra drama," Jones says. "That's what made me lean towards the big bombshell curls." (Image credit: Maddie Ivey)

Jones's makeup achieved a soft '90s glam with lined lips and winged eyeliner. (Image credit: Maddie Ivey)

It was clear that Jones wouldn't let the forecast get in the way of her having fun at the runway show. And it's the more playful pieces she wanted to shop from the catwalk, like, say, a pair of oversize bunny slippers with soles to keep up with city streets. (Relaxed but actually walkable—another multitasking piece, of sorts.)

"I think they just do a great job of of combining that lighthearted feel and something that could work anywhere," she says of Coach, "whether you're going on a plane or going somewhere to dinner or just want to be cute during the day. There's a lot of flexibility."

Jones and Reilly winterized the singer's love of a skin-baring look with a heavy-duty leather trench coat. (Image credit: Maddie Ivey)

Jones accessorized with trend-forward black gloves and a sleek belt, both available to shop at Coach. (Image credit: Maddie Ivey)

That philosophy—seeking out clothes that serve more than one function and hold more than one meaning—makes Jones such a captivating entry into the music and fashion scenes. She likes pieces she can wear to a runway show or something her sister, who isn't in music or entertainment, could wear in her daily life. Songs like "ICU" have the kind of hook anyone can sing along with.

"It works for all of us," she says of the runway collection, "and I think that's what I'm trying to coincide with my music. I want songs that work for all of us: the girl who's just figuring out what to do after college and the girl who has two kids and is trying to figure out who she is. We're all just trying to figure it out, and I think that's kind of what I want to relate to: my music and my fashion."

There are probably dressers out there who can't quite see the practicality in a bra top and jeans during a February chill. But Jones's leather trench, gloves, and denim? That's a base we all appreciate.

Another key accessory: a giant clutch-purse—which only held Jones's phone. (Image credit: Maddie Ivey)

The full, final look. (Image credit: Maddie Ivey)