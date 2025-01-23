Dua Lipa's Maximalist Airport Outfit Pairs a Sleeping Bag Coat and Puma Sneakers with Chanel and a Tricked-Out Birkin
The pop star flew in carrying not one but two designer bags.
Dua Lipa truly knows how to travel in style. On Jan. 23, the pop star flew into New York City dressed in a maximalist-yet-function airport outfit that was accessorized with not one but two designer bags.
The "Levitating" singer didn't have her rumored fiancé Callum Turner in tow and the long sleeves of her belted off-white trench coat made it impossible to see whether she was wearing her diamond signet engagement ring. But there are plenty of other places for the eye to travel when it comes this luxurious in-flight ensemble. Wrapped in a down-insulted Gucci trench with a drop shoulder, Lipa's jacket looked like a slimmer take on Norma Kamali's pillowy sleeping bag coat—an iconic design celebrities like Ariana Grande and Irina Shayk have recently circled back on. Underneath her crinkled puffer trench, the 29-year-old layered a black sweatsuit.
The British pop muse tipped her brunette ponytail to her fellow Puma ambassador A$AP Rocky by donning a pair of green and black mesh sneakers from his Inhale revamp. On her shoulder, Lipa carried a black Chanel maxi hobo bag with a chunky gold chain strap. Although that colorway is sold-out, the French fashion has a quilted white alternative from the 2025 Cruise collection available for a mere $6,200—not bad, actually, by Chanel standards.
In her hand, the Grammy winner toted a black Hermès Birkin 35 embellished with gold hardware and a sizable collection of bag charms, including a colorful silk scarf, two plushie emotional support accessories, and several keychains likely collected on her travels.
It seems there really is a way to look stylish and feel comfortable at the airport. Just swaddle yourself into the most cloud-like trench you can find and try to catch some sleep.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
