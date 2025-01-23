Dua Lipa truly knows how to travel in style. On Jan. 23, the pop star flew into New York City dressed in a maximalist-yet-function airport outfit that was accessorized with not one but two designer bags.

The "Levitating" singer didn't have her rumored fiancé Callum Turner in tow and the long sleeves of her belted off-white trench coat made it impossible to see whether she was wearing her diamond signet engagement ring. But there are plenty of other places for the eye to travel when it comes this luxurious in-flight ensemble. Wrapped in a down-insulted Gucci trench with a drop shoulder, Lipa's jacket looked like a slimmer take on Norma Kamali's pillowy sleeping bag coat—an iconic design celebrities like Ariana Grande and Irina Shayk have recently circled back on. Underneath her crinkled puffer trench, the 29-year-old layered a black sweatsuit.

Dua Lipa wears an off-white insulated trench coat with Puma sneakers, black sweatpants, a Chanel hobo bag, and a black Birkin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Moncler Barbentane Lightly Padded Trench Coat $2,260 at Bergdorf Goodman

The British pop muse tipped her brunette ponytail to her fellow Puma ambassador A$AP Rocky by donning a pair of green and black mesh sneakers from his Inhale revamp. On her shoulder, Lipa carried a black Chanel maxi hobo bag with a chunky gold chain strap. Although that colorway is sold-out, the French fashion has a quilted white alternative from the 2025 Cruise collection available for a mere $6,200—not bad, actually, by Chanel standards.

A$AP Rocky X Puma Inhale Mesh Sneakers $120 at Puma

In her hand, the Grammy winner toted a black Hermès Birkin 35 embellished with gold hardware and a sizable collection of bag charms, including a colorful silk scarf, two plushie emotional support accessories, and several keychains likely collected on her travels.

2014 Hermes Birkin 35 Black Epsom Bag $18,500 at 1st Dibs

It seems there really is a way to look stylish and feel comfortable at the airport. Just swaddle yourself into the most cloud-like trench you can find and try to catch some sleep.