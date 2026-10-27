Zendaya Styles a Snakeskin Shirt She Designed With On at the 2026 WNBA Finals

This month, Zendaya'snew collection with Law Roach and On became a snakeskin signature for star athletes like Ben Shelton and Iga Świątek. Yet, the python-printed pieces haven't slithered into Z's off-duty rotation. That is, until October 26, when she rooted for the Golden State Valkyries at Game 5 of the WNBA Finals—and sampled one of the collaboration's sporty styles in the stands.
For her first publicly documented basketball game since the 2023 NBA Finals, Zendaya showed some hometown spirit at San Francisco's Chase Center in a purple Valkyries WNBA Finals-edition T-shirt. Turns out, the top was free for every fan at the Golden State Valkyries vs. the Atlanta Dream game—not just Zendaya. Instead of running to the restroom to change, she wore the free shirt over the almost sold-out Studio Long-T Antler Top, courtesy of her second collection with On.
On
Studio Long Sleeve Stretch Tee
The skintight sleeves—and the cool-toned color combination—acted like "a modern camo," just as Zendaya promised in the collection's press release. The python-patterned shirt is sculpted from a breathable, performance-approved fabric, so any of the athletes could've worn it during warm-ups or a post-game tunnel walk.
"For this collection we brought our personality and love of print to technical fabrics, designing pieces to make you feel good when you move in them," Roach said in an official statement earlier in the month. "Our work with On has always been about pushing what sportswear can look and feel like."
Since Zendaya wasn't sitting courtside, the rest of her WNBA Finals outfit was obscured. Though mid-game paparazzi pics suggested she traded the matching Parachute Pants from the campaign for (what appeared to be) a black-and-camel-colored pencil skirt. It remains unclear if she took the collaboration's Mary Jane sneakers for a spin.
At this point, anything with Zendaya's stamp of approval sells out in an instant. In April, it took her faithful fans less than a day to snatch all of the ballet sneakers from her first apparel assortment with the Swiss athletic label. Now, after the sophomore launch with On, the Half-Zip Anorak is one of the only snakeskin styles remaining, but sizes are, of course, limited.
That's not to say you can't have a Stylish Snakeskin Winter the Zendaya Way. Shop the still-available attire from the Zendaya x On collaboration—and other form-fitting python fashion below. Then, wear your selection to watch Game 6 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday, Oct. 29. Judging by their latest win, the trendy print could be the Valkyries' good luck charm.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.