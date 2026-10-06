Taylor Swift Sources Her Favorite Fall Dress Designer for a Date Night With Travis Kelce in NYC

Simkhai began third-wheeling Taylor Swift's dates with Travis Kelce as early as December 2024, one year into their relationship. Now, Swift isn't just married to Kelce, but the L.A.-based brand, too. On October 5, her husband's 37th birthday, Swift debuted her second Simkhai design of the week: a made-for-date-night little black dress, which is (unexpectedly) still available.
The newlyweds spent the final hours of Kelce's special day at Torrisi, an Italian-American restaurant in New York City's SoHo neighborhood. Swift followed the "dress for the occasion" dress code recommendation, styling Simkhai's Zinnia Midi with strappy Jimmy Choo sandals, Givenchy's Voyou Bucket Bag, and a $7,400 leather jacket from Saint Laurent.
Photographers only caught a glimpse of the 100-percent cashmere LBD, so allow Marie Claire to paint the complete picture: The sleeveless, form-fitting style featured floral lace trim along the calf-hovering hem, a V neckline, and an identically cut back. As of pub time, the $895 dress hasn't sold out yet, but the Taylor Swift Effect could change that any minute now.
Now, much like Givenchy and Saint Laurent, Simkhai has remained in Swift's regular rotation for years—13, to be exact. Going-out looks designed by the founder, Jonathan Simkhai, have joined the Grammy winner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2019, Saturday Night Livein 2021, and on no shortage of date nights in Nashville, Kansas City, New Orleans, and NYC.
As recently as Oct. 3, when Dakota Johnson hosted SNL, Swift made a surprise appearance on stage, wearing Simkhai's Wells Mini Dress. While the pop star is especially fond of the label's all-black attire, this time, her off-the-shoulder piece approved plaid dressing for fall. To finish her late-night look, Swift accessorized with leather Burberry boots, a gold chainlink belt by Saint Laurent, and her engagement ring from Artifex Fine Jewelry, of course.
SIMKHAI
Wells Plaid Off-The-Shoulder Mini Dress
For Swift, Fall 2026 is quickly becoming the Season of Simkhai. However, once Swifties snatch every size of her latest date-night LBD, you can still recreate the lace-trimmed look by shopping the similar styles below.
Shop Date-Night Little Black Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift
ZARA
Zw Collection Lace Dress
Cos
Embroidered Double-Faced Wool Dress
MARIA MCMANUS
V-Neck Lace But Midi Dress
Hanro
Moments Lace Tank Gown
Ganni
Dress in Lace Satin
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin Mini Dress
Cami NYC
Una Rib-Knit Merino Wool Midi-Dress
Brochu Walker
The Emile Dress
TWINSET
Lace-Trim Ribbed Midi Dress
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.