Move Over, Black Ballet Flats—2026's Biggest Shoe Trend Is Bursting With Color

Over the weekend, Law celebrated her 26th birthday in a peekaboo blue bra, a cropped brown cardigan, and a plaid pencil skirt, all courtesy of Paloma Wool. She then spiced up her neutral color story with heeled ballet flats in a ripened shade of lemon. The brand behind Law's pointy pair remains a mystery, but her plum purple flap bag was, obviously, Saint Laurent's Simone Tote. Everyday jewelry—including a diamond tennis bracelet—ensured all eyes went to her striking shoes.
Paloma Wool
No. 2788 / Nice
Paloma Wool
Beige Hoste Midi Skirt
Saint Laurent
Simone Medium in Soft Leather
Minimalists like Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner will always save spots on their shoe racks for black ballet flats. Law, on the other hand, is a bit more open-minded in the ballerina department—much like the maximalists at Fashion Month fêtes.
At New York Fashion Week, trendsetters tapped into the season's purple takeover with grab-and-go leather slippers. Meanwhile, in London (Law's hometown), where heeled ballet flats are quickly becoming a London girl go-to, showgoers gave the timeless silhouette a lift in tomato red.
Almost identical, tomato-tinted ballet flats pirouetted around Paris, too. However, most French girls preferred to pair them with relaxed jeans and jacket trends. Not long after the final Spring 2027 show, statement-making ballet shoes delivered a cobalt blue encore at São Paulo Fashion Week.
Ballet flats have stood the test of time—and now, thanks to unconventional color trends, the test of contrasting time zones, too. This fall and winter, It girls in New York, London, Paris, and even Brazil are blessing their neutral ballerinas with a well-deserved break. So, trade your favorite flats for more striking styles.
Shop Colorful Ballet Flats Inspired by Iris Law
Alex Mill
Prince Street Ballet Flat in Leather
Toteme
Slip Naplack Ballerinas Buttercup
Rothy's
The Point Iii
Anonymous Copenhagen
Lana Silky Lamb Pineapple Ice
Loewe
Pebble Soft Ballerina
Andrea Gomez
Dalia Leather Ballet Flats
ROGER VIVIER
Gommettine Patent-Leather Ballet Flats
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.