Move Over, Black Ballet Flats—2026's Biggest Shoe Trend Is Bursting With Color

This season, the brighter the better.

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Iris Law wore the bold ballet flats trend with a pleated pencil skirt, a cropped cardigan, and a Saint Laurent flap bag
(Image credit: Backgrid)

It seems neutral ballet flats are taking their final bow (at least for now). Between Kendall Jenner's burgundy ballerinas and Jennifer Lawrence's turquoise slippers, the seemingly simple It shoes are becoming a maximalist mainstay. On October 25, Iris Law boarded the bold corps de ballet flats bandwagon—with a fresh-from-Fashion Week, anti-butter yellow color trend.

Over the weekend, Law celebrated her 26th birthday in a peekaboo blue bra, a cropped brown cardigan, and a plaid pencil skirt, all courtesy of Paloma Wool. She then spiced up her neutral color story with heeled ballet flats in a ripened shade of lemon. The brand behind Law's pointy pair remains a mystery, but her plum purple flap bag was, obviously, Saint Laurent's Simone Tote. Everyday jewelry—including a diamond tennis bracelet—ensured all eyes went to her striking shoes.

Iris Law wore the colorful ballet flats trend with a pleated pencil skirt, a cropped cardigan, and a Saint Laurent flap bag

Iris Law turned 26 in her boldest ballet flats yet.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Minimalists like Dakota Johnson and Kendall Jenner will always save spots on their shoe racks for black ballet flats. Law, on the other hand, is a bit more open-minded in the ballerina department—much like the maximalists at Fashion Month fêtes.

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At New York Fashion Week, trendsetters tapped into the season's purple takeover with grab-and-go leather slippers. Meanwhile, in London (Law's hometown), where heeled ballet flats are quickly becoming a London girl go-to, showgoers gave the timeless silhouette a lift in tomato red.

A New York girl wearing the colorful ballet flat trend at New York Fashion Week

Purple ballet flats played a part in NYFW's street style scene.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

London girls wearing the colorful ballet flat trend at London Fashion Week

In London, red ballet flats became a local favorite.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Almost identical, tomato-tinted ballet flats pirouetted around Paris, too. However, most French girls preferred to pair them with relaxed jeans and jacket trends. Not long after the final Spring 2027 show, statement-making ballet shoes delivered a cobalt blue encore at São Paulo Fashion Week.

French girl wearing the colorful ballet flat trend at Paris Fashion Week

In Paris, this French girl wore blinding ballet flats with jeans and a barn jacket.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

fashion girl wearing the colorful ballet flat trend in Sao Paolo

Cobalt blue ballerinas made waves at São Paulo Fashion Week.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ballet flats have stood the test of time—and now, thanks to unconventional color trends, the test of contrasting time zones, too. This fall and winter, It girls in New York, London, Paris, and even Brazil are blessing their neutral ballerinas with a well-deserved break. So, trade your favorite flats for more striking styles.

Shop Colorful Ballet Flats Inspired by Iris Law

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.