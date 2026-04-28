Amal Clooney Recycles Her Euro Summer Color Combination With the Least Predictable Styling
Her signature Euro look finally made its way to NYC.
In the world of seasonal color analyses, few fashion muses are as bona fide a Bright Winter as Amal Clooney. Name any jewel tone—emerald, garnet, or citrine yellow—and she'll pull it off like a neutral. Clooney especially gravitates toward her color palette's purples, a signature her magenta Balenciaga dress stayed true to on April 27.
Last night, Amal showed up and out for New York City's Chaplin Award Gala, which honored her husband, George Clooney. The human rights lawyer offset George's classic, black-and-white tuxedo with a trend-defying, violet mini from Balenciaga Spring 2026. The $4,390, off-the-shoulder dress was more warm-toned than the grape color trend (another shade in the Spanish label's spring show). Its straight-across neckline hugged Amal's collarbone so tight, she didn't need the spaghetti-slim straps. Then, the billowy bodice and matching sleeves ballooned out above a bubble hem, before the thigh-grazing hem made the dress skintight again.
Numerous creative liberties were taken in the accessories department. Clooney—who's famously styled herself for years—traded creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli's fuzzy flip-flops, micro Le City Bag, and Rihanna-approved baseball cap for her favorite tint to wear with magenta: metallic gold.Article continues below
First, a teeny-tiny clutch carried her essentials. Then, Clooney coordinated her purse to pointy sky-high pumps, also in glossy gold. Diamond earrings from Cartier, plus her Harry Winston engagement ring, tapped the mixed-metal finish she adores.
Magenta and gold is her favorite color combination once warmer weather rolls around. However, it's rarely spotted beyond the borders of her Euro summer excursions. Last August, Clooney styled both eye-catching shades outside her Lake Como vacation home. Her cowl-neck dress was a muted shade of magenta, while she accessorized with last night's gold clutch and metallic slingback stilettos.
Later that month, Clooney gave the color combination a suitable red carpet close-up at the Venice Film Festival. She arrived at her husband's Jay Kelly premiere in a vintage, high-low gown from Jean-Louis Scherrer, featuring taffeta in the familiar purple tint. The hemline was just as cropped as her Balenciaga mini, but an elongated, bubble-hem train added just enough drama for an esteemed film festival. Another small-but-sleek clutch and strappy, Aquazzura sandals met Clooney's metallic gold quota.
Whether or not a color analysis expert told Clooney, "You need to wear more magenta," she knows which shades work for her. And yet, her magenta-and-gold moments have never felt overdone. That's the mark of a true It girl. She recycles the same tints without ever being predictable. Who needs a stylist when you're this in tune with your personal style?
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.