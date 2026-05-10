Rosalía Combines Spring 2026's Biggest Footwear Craze With the Capri Pants Trend
The celeb-approved shoe trend is only gaining in popularity.
After putting a punk-rock twist on the classic Mary Jane shoe trend, Rosalía shifted focus to one of Spring 2026's biggest footwear crazes.
On Saturday, May 9, the pop star was photographed in Seville, Spain, wearing black capri pants, proving that the style works in just about every season. In recent months, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have also pledged allegiance to the capri pant trend, and it seems that Rosalía most definitely agrees.
As well as nailing the capri pants trend, the "Divinize" singer embraced Spring 2026's most popular footwear trend—the high-vamp. In contrast to her black capri pants, Rosalía opted for crisp white high-vamp ballet flats. Everyone from Katie Holmes to Rihanna has embraced high-vamp footwear in 2026, and with Rosalía's endorsement, the style shows no signs of stopping.
The superstar completed her outfit with a black jacket featuring a sumptuous fur trim.
High-vamp ballet flats remain one of Spring 2026's most successful shoe trends. It seems likely that the celeb-approved craze will only gain popularity when summer arrives.
SHOP OUTFITS INSPIRED BY ROSALÍA
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Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.