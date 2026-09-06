Celebrities Don't Follow the 'No White After Labor Day' Rule Anymore—And Neither Should You

Whether in head-to-toe ivory or a white T-shirt, these tiny rebellions started a trend at Wimbledon 2026, the US Open, and the Venice Film Festival. (White has always been a welcome, season-defying shade at tennis tournaments, though.) To honor Wimbledon's dress code, Kidman wore a creamy suit set and matching jazz shoes from Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, Emma Corrin offset the crispness of their trousers with a tomato red sweater over a denim button-down.
Beyond the confines of the tennis court, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan gave her white Oxford shirt and jeans an autumn twist with a classic black blazer. Back in L.A., Jenner and Bieber used pops of black—on ballet flats and long-sleeve shirts, respectively—to extend the color's shelf life.
All this to say? My summer whites aren't going anywhere. To take the stress out of post-Labor Day dressing, keep scrolling for the milky VIP-approved pieces on my summer-to-fall fashion moodboard. Tip: Some of the best white outfits aren't even remotely monochromatic. Sometimes, just a simple splash of the shade will do.
Hailey Bieber's White Jeans
Fact: White denim is too cool to sit in storage until next summer. Last month, Hailey Bieber agreed, wearing a perfect low-rise pair with a black long-sleeve shirt. Once the temps start to drop, the Rhode founder's favorite flip-flops could trade places with ivory ballet flats and look even more autumnal.
Free People
We The Free Fable Low-Rise Twisted Bowed Jeans
Express
Body Contour Light Compression Scoop Neck Long Sleeve Bodysuit
Tommy Hilfiger
Pull-On Wide Leg Jean
Kendall Jenner's White The Row Skirt Set
I've been waiting all summer to recreate Kendall Jenner's white-on-white set, down to the three-quarter-length sleeves and knee-length pencil skirt. On the first Friday after Labor Day, I'll accessorize with a similar pouch purse and peep-toe pumps for a date with my fiancé.
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Reformation
Santino Knit Top
Mango
Satin Clutch Bag With Tassels
Herve Leger
Icon Bandage Pencil Skirt
Zoë Kravitz's White T-Shirt
The easiest way to wear white after Labor Day? A plain white tee à la Zoë Kravitz. It's not nearly as rebellious as Jenner's monochrome co-ord, thanks to the flared jeans and heeled ballet flats (a quintessential set for fall).
Sold Out NYC
The Cropped Perfect Tee
Madewell
The Flare Super Stretch Crop Jeans
Aeyde
Black Onda Round-Toe Ballerina Flats
Nicole Kidman's White Ralph Lauren Suit
Calling all fall brides: Wouldn't it be iconic if you arrived at your bridal shower in an all-white suit? If you're feeling brave, use Nicole Kidman's Wimbledon wardrobe—a shoulder-padded blazer and pleated wide-leg pants—as your blueprint. You'll be fashion's coolest bride if you commit to the jazz shoe trend, too.
J.Crew
Single-Button Blazer in Lightspun Wool Blend
Toteme
Garderob Pleated Woven Tapered Pants
Nine West
Jazzy Oxford
Nicola Coughlan's White Button-Down-and-Denim
Don't underestimate the power of a black blazer. It made Nicola Coughlan's all-white white button-down, denim, and Bottega Veneta bag seasonal for September. Come December, I'll style the same two-piece with ankle boots and an elongated coat.
Don't be afraid to play with pops of color this fall—even when you're wearing white. Emma Corrin proved it's worth the risk at Wimbledon, tucking a denim button-down and red polo shirt into perfectly tailored trousers. The best part about summer whites? They would've complemented any Fall 2026 color trend worn by The Crown actor, whether it be aqua blue, moss green, or even mustard yellow.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.