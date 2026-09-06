Celebrities Don't Follow the 'No White After Labor Day' Rule Anymore—And Neither Should You

From Kendall Jenner to Zoë Kravitz, summer whites are sticking around.

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collage of celebrities wearing white for after Labor Day outfit inspiration
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once upon a time, Labor Day weekend doubled as a last hurrah for my summer whites before they hibernated in my wardrobe for the winter. That habit ended when I realized my favorite fashion girls were wearing the previously shunned shade well into October. If Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber don't have to ditch white outfits for fall, why do I?

These days, I view the "no white after Labor Day" rule as more of a suggestion—and I'm not alone. In the weeks leading up to September 7, when summer whites might've once returned to storage, Pantone's color of the year (Cloud Dancer) gave everyone from Jenner and Bieber to Nicole Kidman and Zoë Kravitz a free pass.

Whether in head-to-toe ivory or a white T-shirt, these tiny rebellions started a trend at Wimbledon 2026, the US Open, and the Venice Film Festival. (White has always been a welcome, season-defying shade at tennis tournaments, though.) To honor Wimbledon's dress code, Kidman wore a creamy suit set and matching jazz shoes from Ralph Lauren. Meanwhile, Emma Corrin offset the crispness of their trousers with a tomato red sweater over a denim button-down.

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Beyond the confines of the tennis court, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan gave her white Oxford shirt and jeans an autumn twist with a classic black blazer. Back in L.A., Jenner and Bieber used pops of black—on ballet flats and long-sleeve shirts, respectively—to extend the color's shelf life.

All this to say? My summer whites aren't going anywhere. To take the stress out of post-Labor Day dressing, keep scrolling for the milky VIP-approved pieces on my summer-to-fall fashion moodboard. Tip: Some of the best white outfits aren't even remotely monochromatic. Sometimes, just a simple splash of the shade will do.

Hailey Bieber's White Jeans

Hailey Bieber styled a black long-sleeve shirt and white jeans with her new favorite $200 flip-flops from A.Emery

Hailey Bieber only wore white on her jeans, a hack I'll be using well into October.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Fact: White denim is too cool to sit in storage until next summer. Last month, Hailey Bieber agreed, wearing a perfect low-rise pair with a black long-sleeve shirt. Once the temps start to drop, the Rhode founder's favorite flip-flops could trade places with ivory ballet flats and look even more autumnal.

Kendall Jenner's White The Row Skirt Set

Kendall Jenner wore a white matching skirt set in June 2026

Kendall Jenner's skirt set was an unmissable shade of pearly white—one I'm adding to my winter wishlist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

I've been waiting all summer to recreate Kendall Jenner's white-on-white set, down to the three-quarter-length sleeves and knee-length pencil skirt. On the first Friday after Labor Day, I'll accessorize with a similar pouch purse and peep-toe pumps for a date with my fiancé.

Zoë Kravitz's White T-Shirt

Zoe Kravitz wears the ballet flats trend with distressed jeans and white T-shirt on August 22, 2026 in New York City

I would wear Zoë Kravitz's white T-shirt look with a leather jacket on top when it gets cooler.

(Image credit: Getty Images/XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The easiest way to wear white after Labor Day? A plain white tee à la Zoë Kravitz. It's not nearly as rebellious as Jenner's monochrome co-ord, thanks to the flared jeans and heeled ballet flats (a quintessential set for fall).

Nicole Kidman's White Ralph Lauren Suit

Nicole Kidman wore the jazz shoe trend at Wimbledon 2026

Nicole Kidman wore a cream-colored Ralph Lauren look at Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Calling all fall brides: Wouldn't it be iconic if you arrived at your bridal shower in an all-white suit? If you're feeling brave, use Nicole Kidman's Wimbledon wardrobe—a shoulder-padded blazer and pleated wide-leg pants—as your blueprint. You'll be fashion's coolest bride if you commit to the jazz shoe trend, too.

Nicola Coughlan's White Button-Down-and-Denim

Nicola Coughlan was spotted in London wearing the white jeans trend for spring 2026

Nicola Coughlan stacked a black blazer over white denim.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't underestimate the power of a black blazer. It made Nicola Coughlan's all-white white button-down, denim, and Bottega Veneta bag seasonal for September. Come December, I'll style the same two-piece with ankle boots and an elongated coat.

Pamela Anderson's White Travel Wardrobe

Pamela Anderson&#039;s white fall outfit at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

Pamela Anderson arrived at the Venice Film Festival in two shades of white.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pamela Anderson didn't need a red carpet to steal the show at the 2026 Venice Film Festival. The style setter secured a spot on the best-dressed list in a tonal travel look. Even the actor's accessories—a headscarf and high-vamp ballet flats—continued the creamy color story.

Emma Corrin's White Ralph Lauren Trousers

Emma Corrin attended Wimbledon 2026 in a red polo shirt and white trousers

Emma Corrin proved tomato red and white make a preppy pair at Wimbledon.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Don't be afraid to play with pops of color this fall—even when you're wearing white. Emma Corrin proved it's worth the risk at Wimbledon, tucking a denim button-down and red polo shirt into perfectly tailored trousers. The best part about summer whites? They would've complemented any Fall 2026 color trend worn by The Crown actor, whether it be aqua blue, moss green, or even mustard yellow.

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.