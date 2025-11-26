I’m a Lifelong Maximalist—These 21 Cos Black Friday Finds Are Making Me Consider Minimalism

Ever since I was a kid, I've been a self-proclaimed basics hater. Minimalist staples have their place, but why would I buy a plain black bag when I can buy one covered in bubble studs? Typically, the more simplistic the design, the less interested I feel—until, that is, I'm scrolling through the Cos website.

It's at this point that all my previously held dispositions go straight out the window. Suddenly, I'm in the market for a capsule wardrobe, and Mary-Kate Olsen is my personal fashion muse.

Naturally, as I began researching this story, my appetite for streamlined basics returned in full force, leaving me positively ravenous for plain black trousers and crisp button-downs. Thankfully for my closet, the Super Bowl of shopping for chic fashion finds is only days away.

Cos officially begins marking down its famously streamlined product offerings in honor of Black Friday, a few days ahead of the biggest shopping weekend of the year. The brand will take 25 percent off select styles starting the Friday after Thanksgiving and rolling through the weekend—in stores, that is. If there was ever a time to invest in basics, it's now.

Shop COS’s Black Friday Sale