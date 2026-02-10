Angelina Jolie Romanticizes the Naked Dress Trend in a Givenchy by Sarah Burton Gown
Givenchy is leading the trend's transformation.
With Chanel as a leading sponsor of Angelina Jolie's Couture, fans expected its leading lady to commence her press tour in a Matthieu Blazy design. Instead, a custom naked dress from Givenchy's Sarah Burton joined Jolie at the February 9 Paris premiere.
Fresh off the heels of Paris Haute Couture Week, Jolie could've had her pick of the Spring 2026 Couture crop before the Couture screening. Even so, she went straight to Burton at Givenchy. Only the Alexander McQueen alum could get Jolie in her nakedest dress yet: a short-sleeve, ankle-grazing maxi crafted from near-invisible illusion mesh. Silver, strategically-placed sequins became timeless florals atop the otherwise trendy slip. Then, sequin fringe embroidery extended far beyond the nude underlay's hem; a surprisingly distressed switch compared to Burton's polished Spring 2026 pieces.
After flaunting her dress's complex profile, Jolie revealed its entirely open back. Behind-the-scenes mannequin shots showed a narrow clasp at the top of Jolie's spine, which kept the backless cutout secure. The fabric-free oval spotlighted the Oscar winner's back tattoo, before a nude, mini slip peeked through the sequins. The skirt also featured a knee-high slit up the back.
To finish, diamond stud earrings, a matching cocktail ring, and black satin Givenchy pumps acted as Jolie's only accessories. Who needs lots of jewelry when your dress filled the sparkle quota tenfold?
Burton's Givenchy is off to a strong—and sheer—start this year. In 2026 alone, Doechii, Renate Reinsve, and Jennifer Lawrence have all worn illusion looks from the British creative's mind. The 2026 Golden Globes welcomed Best Actress nominee Lawrence in the same nude tulle as Jolie's, except hers featured powder-pink floral embroidery decorated the floor-length gown. Spaghetti-thin straps, a V-neck bust, and the fit-and-flare skirt's hem housed fresh-from-the-vine botanicals. They only dispersed around the slim, under-bust cutouts and the sheer skirt's center.
At this point, naked dressing is officially a red carpet mainstay. So if designers like Burton want to partake in the trend-turned-standard, they have to use different fabrics, silhouettes, or practices to reinvent it.
For Burton's Givenchy, this means making sheer styles more whimsical. Adding coverage with florals or sequins might not sound inherently sultry, but it's romantic nonetheless. All of Jolie's borderline naked dresses—including her lace Elie Saab gown at the 2025 Critics Choice Awards—mirror this theme. It was only a matter of time before Burton's tender takes caught her eye.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.