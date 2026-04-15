Sorry, Le Pliage Totes—Anne Hathaway Prefers Tiny Longchamp Bags With Her Naked Dresses
She styles the French brand so differently than I do.
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Yesterday, I matched my Longchamp tote to a white button-down and the cigarette jeans trend. Anne Hathaway, on the other hand, used hers to accessorize a naked dress from Calvin Klein. Turns out, I've been severely underestimating the versatility of my Le Smart.
The Devil Wears Prada's Andy Sachs and I might wear Longchamp bags to our journalist jobs, but on April 14, Hathaway proved the label's best-sellers are fit for her Mother Mary character, too. Stylist Erin Walsh helped her play the pop star part in a sheer Calvin Klein dress, crafted from knotted black mesh and fringed appliqués. As seen on the Fall 2026 runway, a matching bandeau top and high-rise underwear emerged from beneath the scattered organza flowers.
Then, Hathaway's creative liberties began with a black Valentino blazer, shield Khaite sunglasses, pointy Dolce & Gabbana pumps, and last but not least, the Longchamp Le Roseau bag.
The Oscar winner's all-black color story continued with the extra-small, $690 Le Roseau. This specific family of purses—known for their bamboo-inspired toggles—debuted alongside the Le Pliage in 1993. But in recent years, Longchamp shrunk down its grained leather, shoulder straps, and north-south silhouette to 5.9-inches long and tall. For some perspective, the classic Le Pliage (or my Le Smart) could fit at least two Le Roseaus inside its top-flap opening.
The Longchamp Le Roseau made for the perfect night-out tote, given it fits a couple credit cards, lip gloss, and not much else. It also marked a major silhouette shift from the last time Hathaway carried Longchamp in public. For proof, see her (now-discontinued) Penelope Fantaisie Bag from Sept. 2016—a traditional, tote-inspired design similar to Le Pliages in terms of dimensions. The Le Roseau's size aligns more with her Le Pliage Heritage crossbody, which has steered clear of paparazzi for a decade.
Here's hoping that Hathaway carries her "only the essentials" purse to another Mother Mary event: I need more Longchamp outfit inspiration.
Shop Longchamp Bags Inspired by Anne Hathaway
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.