Yesterday, I matched my Longchamp tote to a white button-down and the cigarette jeans trend. Anne Hathaway, on the other hand, used hers to accessorize a naked dress from Calvin Klein. Turns out, I've been severely underestimating the versatility of my Le Smart.

The Devil Wears Prada's Andy Sachs and I might wear Longchamp bags to our journalist jobs, but on April 14, Hathaway proved the label's best-sellers are fit for her Mother Mary character, too. Stylist Erin Walsh helped her play the pop star part in a sheer Calvin Klein dress, crafted from knotted black mesh and fringed appliqués. As seen on the Fall 2026 runway, a matching bandeau top and high-rise underwear emerged from beneath the scattered organza flowers.

Then, Hathaway's creative liberties began with a black Valentino blazer, shield Khaite sunglasses, pointy Dolce & Gabbana pumps, and last but not least, the Longchamp Le Roseau bag.

Anne Hathaway paired her naked Calvin Klein dress with an unexpected Longchamp bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A model wore Hathaway's naked dress on the Calvin Klein Fall 2026 runway—minus the Longchamp. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Oscar winner's all-black color story continued with the extra-small, $690 Le Roseau. This specific family of purses—known for their bamboo-inspired toggles—debuted alongside the Le Pliage in 1993. But in recent years, Longchamp shrunk down its grained leather, shoulder straps, and north-south silhouette to 5.9-inches long and tall. For some perspective, the classic Le Pliage (or my Le Smart) could fit at least two Le Roseaus inside its top-flap opening.

The Longchamp Le Roseau made for the perfect night-out tote, given it fits a couple credit cards, lip gloss, and not much else. It also marked a major silhouette shift from the last time Hathaway carried Longchamp in public. For proof, see her (now-discontinued) Penelope Fantaisie Bag from Sept. 2016—a traditional, tote-inspired design similar to Le Pliages in terms of dimensions. The Le Roseau's size aligns more with her Le Pliage Heritage crossbody, which has steered clear of paparazzi for a decade.

Here's hoping that Hathaway carries her "only the essentials" purse to another Mother Mary event: I need more Longchamp outfit inspiration.

Shop Longchamp Bags Inspired by Anne Hathaway

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