Anne Hathaway's vintage Versace dress on April 15 was an applause-worthy archival pull. But being the frugal fashion girl I am, my focus shifted to her luxury-looking $99 bag faster than you can say The Devil Wears Prada 2.

For a stop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Hathaway made her vintage pull a lot more relatable by accessorizing it with L.A. label JW Pei's Lucia Handbag. It has all the makings of a designer It bag—minimal branding, gold hardware, and a slouchy top flap—for just $99. No one can resist a wallet-friendly find this fashion-forward, not even Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Hathaway, who first wore the brand in 2021.

Anne Hathaway arrived at the late-night show in vintage Versace and a $99 JW Pei bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

JW PEI Lucia Classic Top Handbag - Black $99 at JW PEI US

Stylist Erin Walsh, who's curated each of Hathaway's Mother Mary and Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour looks, pulled "the…. ‘91 Versace" with a little help from Donatella Versace herself. The velvet bodice and sleeves, embroidered pockets, and cascading brooch buttons looked good as new, despite their Fall 1991 roots. Original over-the-knee boots seen on the runway traded places with Versace's triple-strap pumps, which Hathaway also wore with her naked dress and Longchamp bag the day prior.

Article continues below

Versace Black Velvet and Wool Cocktail Dress $2,603 at 1stDibs

The JW Pei Lucia is giving designer, isn't it? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now, because she's Anne Hathaway, her press look took another luxurious turn in the jewelry department. As brand ambassador, she secured Bulgari's Tubogas Necklace, featuring vertical ribbing and diamond-encrusted Parentesi motifs. Shoppers must contact Bulgari before pressing "add to cart," but other retailers reveal it sells for upwards of $77,000. To finish, the Oscar winner chose $7,500 hoop earrings from the same Tubogas collection.

A moment for Hathaway's Bulgari bling, as always. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Back in 2021, when Hathaway carried her first purse from JW Pei (the $139 braided Maze crossbody), she didn't frost herself in a single Bulgari stone. Now, she made up for the MIA bling in spades—all while debuting the season's most accessible It bag.

Shop JW Pei Bags Inspired by Anne Hathaway

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors