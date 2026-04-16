Anne Hathaway Debuts the Ultimate High-Low Outfit With a $99 Bag and a Five-Figure Bulgari Necklace
A celebrity-beloved affordable brand strikes again.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Anne Hathaway's vintage Versace dress on April 15 was an applause-worthy archival pull. But being the frugal fashion girl I am, my focus shifted to her luxury-looking $99 bag faster than you can say The Devil Wears Prada 2.
For a stop by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Hathaway made her vintage pull a lot more relatable by accessorizing it with L.A. label JW Pei's Lucia Handbag. It has all the makings of a designer It bag—minimal branding, gold hardware, and a slouchy top flap—for just $99. No one can resist a wallet-friendly find this fashion-forward, not even Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Hathaway, who first wore the brand in 2021.
Stylist Erin Walsh, who's curated each of Hathaway's Mother Mary and Devil Wears Prada 2 press tour looks, pulled "the…. ‘91 Versace" with a little help from Donatella Versace herself. The velvet bodice and sleeves, embroidered pockets, and cascading brooch buttons looked good as new, despite their Fall 1991 roots. Original over-the-knee boots seen on the runway traded places with Versace's triple-strap pumps, which Hathaway also wore with her naked dress and Longchamp bag the day prior.Article continues below
Now, because she's Anne Hathaway, her press look took another luxurious turn in the jewelry department. As brand ambassador, she secured Bulgari's Tubogas Necklace, featuring vertical ribbing and diamond-encrusted Parentesi motifs. Shoppers must contact Bulgari before pressing "add to cart," but other retailers reveal it sells for upwards of $77,000. To finish, the Oscar winner chose $7,500 hoop earrings from the same Tubogas collection.
Back in 2021, when Hathaway carried her first purse from JW Pei (the $139 braided Maze crossbody), she didn't frost herself in a single Bulgari stone. Now, she made up for the MIA bling in spades—all while debuting the season's most accessible It bag.
Shop JW Pei Bags Inspired by Anne Hathaway
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.