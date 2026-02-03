What comes to mind when you recall Margot Robbie's Barbie press tour? For me, it's her looks beyond the red carpet: Each barely-photographed pick, posted on Instagram, helped define what made Robbie's Barbie, Barbie. Now, while promoting Wuthering Heights, her Cathy-coded after-party attire is following the same formula. See Robbie's corseted little black dress on February 2 for proof.

Paris, her press tour's current stop, greatly influenced Monday's romantic wardrobe. It all started with the most luscious velvet ballgown, courtesy of Chanel's Matthieu Blazy. Once photographers captured every angle of its curtain-like drapery at the Wuthering Heights premiere, Robbie slipped into something more comfortable, but equally method. Stylist Andrew Mukamal pulled a corset mini dress from Robbie's press tour rack, which could've been the base layer beneath her bespoke Chanel gown.

The off-the-shoulder mini boasted various lingerie-inspired elements you might see in Emerald Fennell's Wuthering Heights. For instance, black floral lace along the cap sleeves, bustier, and pleated peplum. Monochrome lacing crisscrossed down the bodice's center, beyond the peplum waist, and onto the dress's thigh-grazing skirt.

Margot Robbie exited the Wuthering Heights Paris premiere in an equally method little black corset dress. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Earlier in the evening, Robbie accessorized her Chanel ballgown with a custom, 100-carat diamond choker, courtesy of Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry. Perhaps its velvet garnish inspired her second necklace of the night: a slightly wider black choker.

Jessica McCormack—the British jeweler behind Zendaya's engagement ring—frosted it with pear and circle-shaped diamonds, featuring her signature button-back setting. Dakota Johnson, Jennifer Lawrence, and Zoë Kravitz adore the blackened trademark, too. It reappeared on Robbie's heart-shaped, diamond drop earrings, also from McCormack. They were custom, of course, but similar styles would set you back $630,000.

Vivienne Westwood's sky-high, patent leather Court Pumps suggested Robbie's LBD also hailed from the mind of creative director Andreas Kronthaler. However, as of pub time, the designer had yet to come forward.

The Wuthering Heights after parties are already ones for the look book. Last week, after the L.A. premiere, Robbie traded her Schiaparelli trumpet gown for a vintage Roberto Cavalli corset dress, circa-Fall 2004. What's more, Mukamal tracked down a matching Manolo Blahnik handbag, embroidered with lookalike red and gold brocade seen on her 22-year-old mini.

All this to say? The next time Robbie graces a Wuthering Heights red carpet (which could be any minute now), stay tuned for a stellar post-premiere look to boot.