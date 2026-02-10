Anne Hathaway Nails Ralph Lauren's Fall 2026 Focus on "Adventure" in a Sheer Dress and a Feather Boa
Plus, it was a subtle method homage to 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'
The Devil Wears Prada 2 doesn't hit theaters until May 1, but if it was up to me, Anne Hathaway's press tour would begin at New York Fashion Week. At Ralph Lauren's Fall 2026 show, Hathaway embarked on a new, perhaps method fashion "adventure" while wearing her sheerest dress in years. Her plus-one? A feather boa.
There's a chance stylist Erin Walsh got ahold of the label's show notes early. "I love the adventure of fashion," Lauren wrote. "My Fall 2026 collection is inspired by that kind of renegade spirit and the confidence of a woman who will wear it in her own personal way." Hathaway clearly understood the assignment, as proven by her uncharacteristically transparent gown. Diagonal strands of tiered, ruffled lace cascaded from the high halter neck, past peekaboo black underwear, and onto an elongated train.
Leaning into the dress's drama, Hathaway draped a feather boa-turned-coat around her elbows. The chocolate brown feathers juxtaposed her black gown just enough, without completely stealing the show. Small hoop earrings, diamond earrings, and chainlink bracelets—all in yellow gold—didn't distract from the dress's sheerness, either.
Once Hathaway posed without the boa, the dress's Fall 2025 origins became clear. Look 44 debuted on the Ralph Lauren runway this time last year. Its transparent nature complemented equally-sheer styles on the Fall 2026 runway, too. (See the near-invisible rhinestone sleeves on Gigi Hadid's closing look.)
Hathaway's always had an on-again off-again relationship with naked dressing. Her sheer dresses follow no schedule or season. That's not to say she's a novice; she first went braless in 2003 at the School of Rock premiere. Over the years, her see-through looks have become less and less revealing. See her couture Valentino gown at the 2013 Met Gala, for proof. (A skin-colored slip lined the entire long-sleeve look.)
The last time she pulled off this transparent of an "adventure" was at the 2023 Berlin International Film Festival. Valentino dressed her again, this time in polka-dotted mesh alongside a grid made of leather bows. Even so, a nude bodysuit peeked out from beneath the illusion fabric.
In addition to pushing her sartorial boundaries, Hathaway did go method at the Ralph Lauren show. Last July, the actor filmed The Devil Wears Prada 2 in a brown suede blazer from Ralph Lauren Purple Label, plus a Polo Ralph Lauren cable-knit sweater.
The set was as far from sheer as it gets, making it more aligned with Hathaway's personal style. Here's hoping her Ralph Lauren method moments continue as the press tour ramps up.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.