Not even a blurry TikTok livestream could stop Ariana Grande's eternal sunshine tour outfits from shining. That's how I experienced the tour's June 6 kickoff in Oakland, California. Still, her custom costumes from McQueen, Givenchy, and more made me feel like I was scream-singing "thank u, next" a Christian Louboutin boot's length from Grande herself.

The pop star split her two-hour concert into five acts, each spotlighting her fan-favorite eras and their equally iconic aesthetics. Dressed in custom Ludovic de Saint Sernin, Grande opened the show with "yes, and?"

Ariana Grande opened her eternal sunshine tour in all-black lace. (Image credit: Courtesy of Julian Dakdouk)

Stylist Law Roach chose a halter-neck mini dress that brought out her confident, sultry side. Its lace corset was partially sheer, much like the tights she slipped into six-inch-high, over-the-knee boots. Yes, her iconic ponytail returned to center stage, right where it's always belonged.

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She nailed every piece of choreography, even in the highest of Louboutins. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katia Temkin)

Grande performed "the boy is mine" in the same Ludovic de Saint Sernin design, except with a Catwoman-inspired mask. She wore a similar headpiece in "the boy is mine" music video, but longtime Arianators know she rarely took off cat ears from 2014 to 2016.

Grande performed one of her latest album's hits in the same look, plus a cat-ear mask. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katia Temkin)

After a quick costume change, Grande found her spotlight again in a peony pink McQueen dress. The "thank u, next" number began as a plunge corset bodysuit, before its asymmetrical skirt transformed into distressed fringe. That way, you could see her matching thigh-high boots from Christian Louboutin. For finishing touches, the "7 rings" singer accessorized with a matching scrunchie around her ponytail and a Swarovski choker necklace.

Grande revived her "thank u, next" era in a fringed McQueen dress. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katia Temkin)

By act three, Grande re-emerged in a New York City label beloved by pop stars like Katy Perry, Blackpink's Lisa, and Taylor Swift. Wiederhoft sculpted her semi-sheer bodysuit from scratch, embroidering rose gold floral appliqués above the bone-in corset. The dress's tiered tutu—as well as her lace-up Christian Louboutin pumps—looked fresh from a ballerina's wardrobe rack.

Grande performed more eternal sunshine songs in custom Wiederhoeft. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katie Temkin)

To celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Dangerous Woman, Grande embraced the 2016 album's grungy color palette in custom Vivienne Westwood. The same label behind some of her most glamorous Wicked looks layered black lace over the asymmetrical dress's deep purple foundation. Grande's satin choker, mesh opera gloves, and knee-high boots elevated the look to new levels of witchy-chic.

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The Dangerous Woman era is back and more mysterious than ever. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katie Temkin)

Once Grande nailed the last high note in her ballad section, she ran backstage where Roach was waiting with a Givenchy by Sarah Burton mini dress. Her square-neck style was the most bedazzled design of the evening by far. Ombré rhinestones sparkled from the fitted bodice onto the oversize bow and even her custom Givenchy Shark Boots.

Grande performed some of her oldies in Givenchy. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katia Temkin)

Grande named this stretch of shows the eternal sunshine tour, meaning she couldn't end opening night without an homage to the album cover. Her final stage-grazing, empire waistline gown also hailed from Burton's Givenchy studio.

The Bridgerton-esque bodice mirrored the short sleeves of babydoll dresses, except the train stretched a few feet beyond Olivia Rodrigo's viral hems. Turns out, Roach kept the lacy skirt that long on purpose—to add even more drama to Grande's grand exit. It dangled oh-so elegantly as she floated up into the ceiling, just like she did on the March 2024 album cover.

Grande closed her first eternal sunshine show in an elegant Givenchy gown. (Image credit: Courtesy of Katie Temkin)

Grande already has six outfit changes under her eternal sunshine belt—and she still has 40 shows to go. It's unclear if Grande and Roach plan to debut new looks each night, but with their connections to the industry's buzziest designers, it could happen. Either way, I'll be watching the next TikTok livestream just as closely.

TOPICS Ariana Grande