Rihanna Puts Her Spin on Parisian It Girl Fashion in Custom Leather Givenchy

Rihanna's been a Givenchy girl for over a decade—no brand ambassador contract needed. She's been a documented devoted fan since 2008, so it makes sense that, for her grand return to Paris, she outfit herself in one of her favorite French labels.

On January 22, she stepped out in the City of Lights alongside A$AP Rocky, who had just finished headlining the annual Gala Des Pièces Jaune charity concert. After his performance, the rapper took Rihanna to Siena for an intimate, post-show dinner, for which stylist Jahleel Weaver dressed her in a custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton look.

The matching set consisted of a black leather shirt and wrap skirt, with a knitted bodysuit underneath. It seems like the look was inspired by the designer's first two collections for the brand as creative director—the long-sleeve button-down pulled from Fall 2025, the skirt reminiscent of Look 28 from Spring 2026. Together, the pieces mimicked the shape of a shirt dress, one of Rihanna's signature silhouettes back in 2016. (Perhaps this is her way of honoring the year's sartorial revival.)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were attached at the hip, but RiRi's leather skirt set stole the show. (Image credit: Backgrid)

See Rihanna's leather top on the Givenchy Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A few months later, Rihanna's skirt debuted during the Spring 2026 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Rihanna's monochrome continued with a woven Bottega Veneta clutch and the strappiest of stiletto sandals. Since the Givenchy top appeared slightly oversize, the Grammy winner had plenty of negative space to frost her décolletage in diamonds via a multi-strand statement necklace. The sparklers came in mismatched, pear shapes, similar to her dangly, diamond drop earrings.

Believe it or not, Thursday evening marked Rihanna's first foray into Burton's Givenchy. She hasn't worn the label publicly since Jan. 2024, mere days after Matthew Williams stepped down as creative director. (That time, she opted for a Givenchy draped jersey dress under a Dolce & Gabbana shearling coat.)

Now that she's boarded the Burton bandwagon, maybe Rihanna has her sights on a front-row seat at the designer's upcoming show. She hasn't attended a Givenchy presentation in 12 years, so an invitation is long overdue.

