Rihanna Puts Her Spin on Parisian It Girl Fashion in Custom Leather Givenchy
Sarah Burton has entered the chat.
Rihanna's been a Givenchy girl for over a decade—no brand ambassador contract needed. She's been a documented devoted fan since 2008, so it makes sense that, for her grand return to Paris, she outfit herself in one of her favorite French labels.
On January 22, she stepped out in the City of Lights alongside A$AP Rocky, who had just finished headlining the annual Gala Des Pièces Jaune charity concert. After his performance, the rapper took Rihanna to Siena for an intimate, post-show dinner, for which stylist Jahleel Weaver dressed her in a custom Givenchy by Sarah Burton look.
The matching set consisted of a black leather shirt and wrap skirt, with a knitted bodysuit underneath. It seems like the look was inspired by the designer's first two collections for the brand as creative director—the long-sleeve button-down pulled from Fall 2025, the skirt reminiscent of Look 28 from Spring 2026. Together, the pieces mimicked the shape of a shirt dress, one of Rihanna's signature silhouettes back in 2016. (Perhaps this is her way of honoring the year's sartorial revival.)
Rihanna's monochrome continued with a woven Bottega Veneta clutch and the strappiest of stiletto sandals. Since the Givenchy top appeared slightly oversize, the Grammy winner had plenty of negative space to frost her décolletage in diamonds via a multi-strand statement necklace. The sparklers came in mismatched, pear shapes, similar to her dangly, diamond drop earrings.
Believe it or not, Thursday evening marked Rihanna's first foray into Burton's Givenchy. She hasn't worn the label publicly since Jan. 2024, mere days after Matthew Williams stepped down as creative director. (That time, she opted for a Givenchy draped jersey dress under a Dolce & Gabbana shearling coat.)
Now that she's boarded the Burton bandwagon, maybe Rihanna has her sights on a front-row seat at the designer's upcoming show. She hasn't attended a Givenchy presentation in 12 years, so an invitation is long overdue.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.