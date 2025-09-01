Kaia Gerber's Givenchy Sheer Lace Gown Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to Venice Film Festival

Having already proven that polka dots are set to continue dominating well into fall, Kaia Gerber revealed she's an expert at bringing Old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet. While attending Venice Film Festival with boyfriend Lewis Pullman on September 1, the model and actress stole the show in a sheer lace Givenchy gown.

Gerber's jaw-dropping outfit made her look every inch the movie star. The black lace gown, which was adorned with sequins and featured a sheer bodice, was custom-made by Givenchy.

She accessorized the stunning dress with black Repetto Cendrillon Pointy-Toe Pumps, her $525 Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1969C Sunglasses, and Givenchy's Evening Clutch in Nappa Leather with Crystal Jewel from the designer's fall 2025 collection, which retails for $6,100.

Kaia Gerber wearing a Givenchy gown at Venice Film Festival 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1969C Oval Sunglasses $525 at Mytheresa

Prior to her Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet debut, Gerber was photographed arriving at a hotel with Pullman. Known for its iconic tote bag, Alex Mill's official Instagram account shared video footage of Gerber in Venice.

Wearing puddle-hem bootcut jeans, a nude jacket, and a pair of oversize sunglasses, the Palm Royale star carried two bags: a blue Chanel flap bag, and Alex Mill's The Perfect Weekend Tote in Golden Khaki, which retails for $195.

The sleek tote bag features expandable sides and shoulder straps, making it ideal for a weekend getaway or a busy workday.

Alex Mill The Perfect Weekend Tote $195 at Shopbop

Meanwhile, Gerber recently resurrected her rare $6,575 Chanel shoulder bag, after acquiring the purse in 2020. Basically, the Bottoms star is adept at constructing the perfect high-low outfit, as well as dressing for the red carpet.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Kaia Gerber's Old Hollywood Style