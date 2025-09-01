Kaia Gerber's Givenchy Sheer Lace Gown Brings Old Hollywood Glamour to Venice Film Festival
A $6,100 box clutch adorned with a crystal jewel and a pair of pointed-toe pumps completed the outfit.
Having already proven that polka dots are set to continue dominating well into fall, Kaia Gerber revealed she's an expert at bringing Old Hollywood glamour to the red carpet. While attending Venice Film Festival with boyfriend Lewis Pullman on September 1, the model and actress stole the show in a sheer lace Givenchy gown.
Gerber's jaw-dropping outfit made her look every inch the movie star. The black lace gown, which was adorned with sequins and featured a sheer bodice, was custom-made by Givenchy.
She accessorized the stunning dress with black Repetto Cendrillon Pointy-Toe Pumps, her $525 Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1969C Sunglasses, and Givenchy's Evening Clutch in Nappa Leather with Crystal Jewel from the designer's fall 2025 collection, which retails for $6,100.
Prior to her Venice Film Festival 2025 red carpet debut, Gerber was photographed arriving at a hotel with Pullman. Known for its iconic tote bag, Alex Mill's official Instagram account shared video footage of Gerber in Venice.
Wearing puddle-hem bootcut jeans, a nude jacket, and a pair of oversize sunglasses, the Palm Royale star carried two bags: a blue Chanel flap bag, and Alex Mill's The Perfect Weekend Tote in Golden Khaki, which retails for $195.
The sleek tote bag features expandable sides and shoulder straps, making it ideal for a weekend getaway or a busy workday.
Meanwhile, Gerber recently resurrected her rare $6,575 Chanel shoulder bag, after acquiring the purse in 2020. Basically, the Bottoms star is adept at constructing the perfect high-low outfit, as well as dressing for the red carpet.
Shop Kaia Gerber's Old Hollywood Style
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.