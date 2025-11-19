Wicked: For Good played its final premiere on November 17, but Ariana Grande is still firmly in method dressing mode. The next night, the actor stopped by The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon in another vintage, anti-Glinda gown, which would've looked right at home on a Wicked red carpet.

Following fellow Ozian Michelle Yeoh, Grande was the latest cast member to visit the late-night show during Wicked Week. Stylist Law Roach tracked down Grande's oldest vintage gown yet, which debuted in the 1930s.

Roach and Grande knew surprisingly little about the spaghetti-strap V-neck number. The duo sourced it from Amarcord Vintage Fashion, the same Brooklyn-based secondhand boutique behind her black, 1950s-era after-party maxi on Nov. 10. Similar to her London dress, its designer remains a mystery, but whoever brought it to life deserves a round of applause. Everything about the semi-sheer gown—from the delicately-draped tulle bodice to the embroidered skirt—looked runway-pristine. Zoom in to appreciate the emerald green leaves atop her tulle, floor-length skirt. Altogether, the vintage piece could've been plucked straight from Cynthia Erivo's costume rack.

Ariana Grande channeled Cynthia Erivo's Wicked character, Elphaba, in a 1930s black vintage gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you've followed the Wicked: For Good press tour, you know Grande has been on an anti-Glinda noir streak lately. Her Tonight Show pick marks her fourth black gown in a row, each with decades-old tags and tie-ins to The Wizard of Oz. (The film released in 1939, the same decade Grande's dress was designed.)

A matching tulle neck scarf—which charmingly ornamented her décolletage—appeared to be a perfect match to her dress's finish, suggesting they were a package deal. Its plunging neckline would've complemented a Swarovski pendant with ease, but Grande opted out. Diamond stud earrings acted as her only extra sparkle.

Appreciate the embroidery up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Clearly, Erivo changed Grande's fashion for good—she inspired her to expand Glinda's pink-centric color palette. The first Wicked movie and its coordinating press tour captured the Grammy winner in primarily pink pieces. Louis Vuitton, Thom Browne, and Vivienne Westwood helped bring Glinda to the step-and-repeat circuit.

To promote the sequel, on the other hand, Grande wanted to "play into the darker tones of the movie," she recently told Entertainment Tonight. Even so, none of Grande's gowns so far have read as Elphaba-esque as her Tonight Show attire. Does this mean Erivo will pull off pink soon?

