Let us be glad, let us be grateful: The Wicked: For Good press tour has begun. On November 4, Cynthia Erivo and company jetted to Brazil for the sequel's first official premiere. A Glinda-ified Ariana Grande was noticeably absent from the red carpet, but Erivo held down the fort in Jean Paul Gaultier.

São Paulo's Suhai Music Hall transformed into the Emerald City for one wonderful evening. "What a dream to start this journey with you, Brazil," Erivo wrote on Instagram. It wasn't your regular Wicked screening with the entire leading cast, however. Erivo and Jonathan Bailey's arms were noticeably Grande-less—her flight was grounded last minute to address a "safety issue." The Grammy winner was "beyond devastated" to miss the soirée, but encouraged fans to "shower my incredible cast-mates with all of the love."

Brazilians certainly understood the assignment—the crowd erupted with cheers as soon as Erivo took center stage. Stylist Jason Bolden enlisted the help of new Jean Paul Gaultier creative director Duran Lantink to reimagine a Spring 2026 look. Bolden and Erivo paired its sculptural turtleneck with a never-before-seen drop-waist skirt.

Cynthia Erivo was all smiles at Brazil's Wicked: For Good premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Only one element of the crop top—the stiff stand collar—graced Erivo's décolletage. The rest of the sleeveless style literally defied gravity, including two curved busts separated by a collarbone-high slit. On the runway, the structured turtleneck debuted alongside low-rise leggings. The dark gray textile resurfaced lined the model's outer hips, knees, and calves, while a burgundy strand added dimension down the center.

Erivo, on the other hand, traded in the skintight bottoms for a drop-waist skirt. The same gunmetal wool stretched from the belted hip-hugger to a pleated hem. It cascaded out and down from the faux-waist—a striking silhouette she had yet to test during her Wicked run.

A model wore Cynthia's structural top on the Jean Paul Gaultier Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Erivo's creative liberties just kept coming. She left the model's hat to the side, the better to show off sparklers from David Webb: diamond Light Beam Earrings ($48,000), the Palace Bracelet ($136,000), and the White Tuxedo ring ($19,500).

Erivo isn't an official David Webb ambassador, but clearly, the brand considers her valued collaborator. The Tony winner has sparkled in David Webb diamonds since 2019.

A moment for her first Wicked-worthy gems of the season. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erivo's top—a standout style in Lantink's JPG debut—was just one of many headline-making moments. The 59-piece collection went viral for interpretations of human anatomy. So far, Emily Ratajkowski, Jodie Turner-Smith, and now, Erivo, have tapped the Spring 2026 collection for various red carpets. But not before adapting the structural silhouettes exactly how they'd like. If only Ariana Grande had been there to see Erivo's in person.