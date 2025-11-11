Every star student at The Law Roach School of Styling graduates a Zendaya-level archival pro—Ariana Grande included. The actor's Wicked: For Good press tour doubles as her grand thesis, where her vintage pulls get rarer by the day. For the November 10 after-party, Grande traded her original Gilbert Adrian design for another 1950s noir ballgown.

As soon as the sequel's premiere wrapped at Cineworld London Leicester Square, Grande snuck away for an outfit change. An A-lister's after-party pick usually leans risqué, perhaps with a naked dress or underwear-as-outerwear. Grande, on the other hand, remained loyal to her vintage streak in her second anti-Glinda gown of the day. Instead of her character's polished pink color palette, which we all know and love, Grande turned heads in Elphaba-esque black tulle. The gown began with a strapless, ruched bodice, which billowed into a full, two-tiered tulle skirt.

Ariana Grande debuted a second, 1950s-era vintage gown at a Wicked: For Good after party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Amarcord Vintage Fashion—a beloved New York boutique—originally owned the couture creation, hence its good-as-new condition. A single layer of tulle acted as a reversed, elbow-length cape, which buttoned in the back. Handmade, white peony-shaped flowers decorated the strapless bust, the skirt's top tier, and the cape's nape. "Surprisingly, there is no label within, but trust us when we say this dress is made to the levels of all of the greatest 1950s couturiers," the brand wrote on its listing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swarovski sparklers complemented Grande's Gilbert Adrian gown, but later, she went jewelry-free. The high-neck cape didn't call for a necklace, just the diamond stud earrings she's worn on repeat this promo trail.

Christian Louboutin's sold-out Cassia pumps peeked out from underneath her voluminous skirt. Satin ribbons laced up each ankle alongside squared toeboxes, both inspired by a ballerina's pointe shoes. Cynthia Erivo owns the same four-figure heels, except in Elphaba green.

Grande paired her dress to Christian Louboutin pumps. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With each vintage pull, Roach and Grande introduce fans to notable secondhand stores, including West Hollywood's Lily et Cie, Beverly Hills' Timeless Vixen, and now, Brooklyn's Amarcord Vintage Fashion. With the Wicked: For Good L.A. premiere still on the horizon, the city (and its top-tier vintage) could deliver her rarest find yet.

