If you read Marie Claire's runway reports, you know fall 2025's chili-flake color trend is certainly in season. On October 20, Blake Lively showcased the spicy twist on burgundy on a silver platter, with her first street style look since September.

It's been over a month since Lively's likeness popped up on Getty Images. Around lunchtime on Monday, she surprised fans in New York, wearing chili flake leather from head-to-toe. First, Lively—who famously styles herself—sourcedSergio Hudson's Fall 2025 collection for a decadent take on the shirt dress trend. The button-down bodice was cinched with a monochrome corset, as seen on the runway. A pleated midi skirt flared out beneath the built-in and stopped below her knees.

Sergio Hudson led the chili-flake charge during the Fall 2025 circuit, alongside Khaite, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gabriela Hearst, Fendi, and more. Lively is the latest star to follow suit. Everyone from Zendaya to Emma Stone has taste-tested the trend.

Blake Lively made a case for chili-flake fall in Sergio Hudson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lively is never one to fully mimic the runway model. She almost always adds her own accessories to the mix, starting with a Chanel bag. This time around, her quilted top-flap bag was a perfect shade match to her Sergio Hudson set. You'd think they were made of the same leather. Lively carried the four-figure find by its chainlink shoulder strap, displaying the double-C closure front and center.

To finish, the Gossip Girl alum chose crimson-colored stilettos from her Christian Louboutin-filled shelves. The rare Follies Cabo model—burgundy pumps with multicolor studs—completed the consistent color story. Sergio Hudson's model, on the other hand, wore leather knee-high boots in a slightly darker shade of plum.

A model wore Blake's leather look on the Sergio Hudson Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Clearly, Lively is all in on the chili-flake convention. She first tested the tint in late September, with a eyelet two-piece from Elie Saab. The peplum top and wide-leg pants matched her ruby Chanel heels, which she's owned since 2009. She was noticeably bag-less in the Instagram post. But her latest crossbody would've complemented the set with ease.

In September, she started the monochrome streak in Elie Saab. (Image credit: @blakelively)

Should Lively's monochrome streak continue (and I believe it will), plenty of Fall 2025 selects are ripe for the picking. My vine-fresh favorite? Sergio Hudson's tomato girl attire from the same show.

