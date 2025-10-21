Blake Lively Styles Herself Head-to-Toe in Fall 2025's Spiciest Color Trend: Chili Flake Red
Even her four-figure Chanel bag got the memo.
If you read Marie Claire's runway reports, you know fall 2025's chili-flake color trend is certainly in season. On October 20, Blake Lively showcased the spicy twist on burgundy on a silver platter, with her first street style look since September.
It's been over a month since Lively's likeness popped up on Getty Images. Around lunchtime on Monday, she surprised fans in New York, wearing chili flake leather from head-to-toe. First, Lively—who famously styles herself—sourcedSergio Hudson's Fall 2025 collection for a decadent take on the shirt dress trend. The button-down bodice was cinched with a monochrome corset, as seen on the runway. A pleated midi skirt flared out beneath the built-in and stopped below her knees.
Sergio Hudson led the chili-flake charge during the Fall 2025 circuit, alongside Khaite, Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Gabriela Hearst, Fendi, and more. Lively is the latest star to follow suit. Everyone from Zendaya to Emma Stone has taste-tested the trend.
Lively is never one to fully mimic the runway model. She almost always adds her own accessories to the mix, starting with a Chanel bag. This time around, her quilted top-flap bag was a perfect shade match to her Sergio Hudson set. You'd think they were made of the same leather. Lively carried the four-figure find by its chainlink shoulder strap, displaying the double-C closure front and center.
To finish, the Gossip Girl alum chose crimson-colored stilettos from her Christian Louboutin-filled shelves. The rare Follies Cabo model—burgundy pumps with multicolor studs—completed the consistent color story. Sergio Hudson's model, on the other hand, wore leather knee-high boots in a slightly darker shade of plum.
Clearly, Lively is all in on the chili-flake convention. She first tested the tint in late September, with a eyelet two-piece from Elie Saab. The peplum top and wide-leg pants matched her ruby Chanel heels, which she's owned since 2009. She was noticeably bag-less in the Instagram post. But her latest crossbody would've complemented the set with ease.
Should Lively's monochrome streak continue (and I believe it will), plenty of Fall 2025 selects are ripe for the picking. My vine-fresh favorite? Sergio Hudson's tomato girl attire from the same show.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.