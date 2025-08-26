As Marie Claire's resident celebrity style expert, trust me when I say the travel outfits at the Venice Film Festival are not to be missed. Oftentimes, they're just as chic as the red carpet attire. On August 26, Emma Stone proved my point with two Louis Vuitton bags and an end-of-summer sandal trend. (Hint: It's a Jennifer Lawrence staple.)

Mere minutes after her flight landed in Italy, Stone was snapped by the paparazzi in her airport-friendly outfit. She split her travel essentials between two Louis Vuitton carry-ons, starting with the miniature Express PM circa Fall 2025. The slouchy $4,200 shoulder bag launched globally on August 1, drawing inspiration from the label's signature Keepall duffle.

Stone also carried the CarryAll Vibe MM, to safely secure larger items—possibly a laptop or some Louis Vuitton jewels. The $4,050 Spring/Summer 2024 style mirrors the Express's drooping center, except in ultra-soft lambskin, not calfskin leather. Both bags feature brown monogrammed shoulder straps, though the CarryAll's is slightly thicker.

Emma Stone was spotted at the Venice Film Festival with two Louis Vuitton bags in tow. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Now, onto the rest of Stone's separates, which blended summer and fall 2025 trends with ease. First, she tapped into fall's rising indigo denim trend with wide-leg jeans. On top, her sheer black long-sleeve made a case for the V-neck's comeback. A plain white tee peeked out from underneath.

Her toe-ring sandals, on the other hand, were a summer staple straight out of Lawrence's closet. Similar to her Manolo Blahniks, a brown leather strap wrapped around Stone's big toe, as any circa-2000s toe ring would. Given Stone and Lawrence are friends, I wouldn't be shocked if Stone chose the same $865 Susa sandals. Perhaps J.Law put her onto them during their last girls' night out.

She paired her fall-ish picks with J.Law's now-signature toe-ring sandal trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Stone's film, Bugonia, doesn't premiere at the Venice Film Festival until August 28, so expect lots of street style looks in the meantime. Judging by Stone's double Louis Vuitton bags, the French label is her rotation's reigning atelier, just like her 2018 appearance.

