A Fashion Expert Explains the Meaning Behind Kate Middleton’s Closet Full of Burgundy Outfits

"It carries an understated authority and natural poise, projecting confidence without being showy," color psychology expert Karen Haller said of Kate's signature color.

It would probably be nearly impossible to find a color or article of clothing at all, for that matter, that Kate Middleton couldn't make work, but, like all of us, the Princess of Wales has clear favorites when it comes to fashion.

When it comes to designers, her favorites include Alexander McQueen, Jenny Packham, Catherine Walker, and Emilia Wickstead.

When it comes to royal headwear, her love for the Queen Mary Lover's Knot Tiara is well-documented.

And, when it comes to color, one of the signatures of the royal's style over the years has been her love for wearing shades of burgundy.

According to color psychology expert Karen Haller, author of The Little Book of Colour, Kate's love of burgundy isn't just a great choice for her aesthetically—it's also a color that happens to perfectly align with the Princess of Wales' public persona.

"This rich shade reflects the balance Catherine achieves in knowing when to take centre stage and when to step back," Haller told the Daily Mail. "It carries an understated authority and natural poise, projecting confidence without being showy."

Kate most recently stepped out in burgundy when greeting Donald and Melania Trump during their state visit to the U.K. this month. As the Daily Mail notes, Kate debuted a bespoke Emilia Wickstead coat for the occasion, which she paired with a matching Jane Taylor veiled hat and Gianvito Rossi suede court shoes.

Kate Middleton in a bespoke burgundy Emilia Wickstead coat when greeting the Trumps during their recent state visit.

Another of Kate's burgundy looks came in December 2024, when she wore a burgundy Alexander McQueen coat (accessorized with merlot Gianvito Rossi leather boots, a quilted Chanel bag and Cornelia James touchscreen gloves, per the Daily Mail) to greet another world leader, the Emir of Qatar, during his U.K. state visit.

Kate in a burgundy Alexander McQueen coat at a Ceremonial Welcome for the Emir of Qatar in London in December 2024.

Another of Kate's iconic burgundy looks is her Roland Mouret suit, which she loves so much, she's worn it several times, including to during a visit to non-profit Roca during her December 2022 visit to Boston, Massachusetts, during a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team in January 2023 in London, and at a reception ahead of the Shaping Us National Symposium in November 2023.

Kate Middleton wearing her Roland Mouret suit in Boston in December 2022.

Kate Middleton wearing her Roland Mouret suit during a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League Team at Hampton Court Palace on January 19, 2023 in London, England.

Another burgundy look that's earned re-wear status for the Princess of Wales is her burgundy Eponine London coat dress, which she wore to the 2022 Christmas carol concert and less than a year later at a September 2023 service marking the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death in Wales.

Kate Middleton in her burgundy Eponine London coat dress while attending the 2022 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey in London.

Kate Middleton in her burgundy Eponine London coat dress at a service to commemorate the life of the late Queen Elizabeth at St Davids Cathedral in September 2023 in Wales.

Kate has also incorporated burgundy in more subtle ways over the years, like when she wore a burgundy sweater for an engagement at the Natural History Museum in London in October 2019 or when she paired burgundy pants with a white top and gray jacket to attend Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event in London in November 2019.

Kate in a burgundy sweater in London in 2019.

Kate in burgundy pants while attending Shout's Crisis Volunteer celebration event at Troubadour White City Theatre on November 12, 2019 in London.

Kate's affinity for the color isn't a recent development either—she's been spotted in burgundy fashion consistently throughout her life in the public eyes as a member of the royal family.

Kate in a burgundy dress when arriving for the annual Place2Be School Leaders Forum in London in November 2017.

Kate incorporating a burgundy coat into her maternity style during her second pregnancy on a visit to New York City with Prince William in December 2014.

In fact, Kate even opted for an all-burgundy look for one of her earliest high-profile outings as an official member of the royal family, when she joined the royals in Sandringham for the Christmas holiday for the first time in 2011.

Kate in an all-burgundy look for her first Christmas in Sandringham with the royal family in 2011.

