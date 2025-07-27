Jennifer Lopez Styles a Delicate White Shirt Dress With $1,250 Tom Ford Cage Heels

Jennifer Lopez is having an incredibly busy year. In fact, the singer and actress celebrated her 56th birthday in Antalya, Turkey on July 24, sharing photos and videos of her chic party on Instagram. The following day, J.Lo landed in Poland wearing the perfect white shirt dress for summer, with a pair of nostalgic suede cage heels.

On Friday, July 25, Lopez traveled to Warsaw ahead of her "Up All Night" tour date in the city. Greeted by a huge crowd of fans, the Maid in Manhattan star wore a floaty white Valentino Garavani shirt dress, featuring a pleated skirt and long sleeves. The silky material was subtly covered in Valentino's iconic logo.

In a total throwback to the early '00s, Lopez paired her shirt dress with a pair of brown suede cage heels by Tom Ford. The open-toe, cut-out style wouldn't have been out of place in one of Lopez's outfits two decades ago. As usual, the "On the Floor" singer made walking in her sky-high Paradis Cage Sandals, which retail for $1,250, look easy.

Jennifer Lopez wearing a white dress with cage heels. (Image credit: Splash for Shutterstock)

J.Lo chose the ideal accessories to complement her shirt dress, opting for a dark green clutch bag, and a pair of oversize silver-rimmed sunglasses. Summer is most definitely here.

J.Lo carrying a green clutch bag and wearing Tom Ford heels. (Image credit: Splash for Shutterstock)

Back in May, Lopez discussed her plans for 2025, telling People, "It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy." The actress continued, "Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal." The performer's summery style is seemingly the icing on the cake of an already great year.

