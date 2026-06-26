I knew there'd be no shortage of Team Ecuador or Team Germany jerseys at the latest 2026 World Cup game on June 25. I wasn't expecting to see Sabrina Carpenter and her vintage tennis dress in the MetLife Stadium stands, however. I assumed the latter was reserved for VIPs on and off Wimbledon's Centre Court.

Carpenter proved me wrong the moment her bombshell waves graced the jumbotron. Being a fashion girl means she didn't debut a tennis dress you'd find at your local Nike flagship. Her short-sleeve mini came from the sportswear giant, but it was actually Carpenter and stylist Jared Ellner's latest vintage find.

Much like Taylor Swift's WAG looks at Kansas City Chiefs games, photographers couldn't capture the Grammy winner's full outfit. That's alright, though. I could tell its navy blue bodice, skintight white sides, and polo-esque collar were on-brand for Carpenter from a mile away. Plus, I could further inspect the two-tone style from eBay, where it's currently selling for under £100.

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Sabrina Carpenter attended a 2026 World Cup game in a vintage Nike tennis dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The secondhand listing revealed even more details I couldn't initially see from afar. Curved, butter yellow lining from the sleeves to the thigh-length hemline emphasized Carpenter's hourglass figure. Picture the corsets on her Short n' Sweet Tour, but make them super sporty.

Then, a familiar red, navy, and Swoosh-topped emblem traded places with a traditional polo shirt's handkerchief pocket. It's the athletic label's NikeCourt Heritage logo, a sub-genre of tennis sportwear that dates back to the 1990s. Carpenter's mini dress seems to be from the original NikeCourt collection. Six years ago, the brand gave its nostalgic looks a permanent place in the catalog. Last summer, Nike athletes sported it atop tennis whites at Wimbledon 2025.

Tennis dresses like Carpenter's are certainly outliers at World Cup games. Once Wimbledon takes over on June 29, expect no shortage of similar shifts at your local watch parties.

Thanks to tennis legends like Naomi Osaka, Coco Gauff, and Serena Williams, they'll likely reclaim their on-court crown, too. If Osaka and Gauff's French Open 'fits teased their Wimbledon wardrobes, their tennis dresses will serve as much personality as possible (dress code willing).

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