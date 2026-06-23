Daisy Edgar-Jones doesn't naked dress as often as say, Bella Hadid or Jennifer Lopez. But when she does, you can trust her to match Hadid's risqué energy. On June 23, Edgar-Jones arrived at Saint Laurent's Spring 2027 Men's show in a naked skirt set. The twists continued when fashion girl fans realized Hadid was the first to wear it on Saint Laurent's runway.

Saint Laurent's celebrity clientele spans from Zoë Kravitz and Charli xcx to Hailey Bieber and Kate Moss. So, it was only a matter of time before Look 28—which Hadid debuted on the runway four months ago—joined another It girl's style résumé.

Bella Hadid debuted Daisy Edgar-Jones's naked skirt set during the Saint Laurent Fall 2026 show. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Hadid almost blended in with the other models during her fourth Saint Laurent runway walk. But who else could stack a sheer pencil skirt over a plunge bodysuit so effortlessly? For her, elevating the lingerie trend in minimal-coverage lace was just another day at the office. She didn't think twice about strutting in sky-high stilettos, statement stud earrings, or a slick-back bun, either.

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Clearly, Hadid caught Edgar-Jones's eye on the Fall 2026 runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

By the time Edgar-Jones's first Saint Laurent fashion show rolled around on June 23, she pulled out all the sheer stops. Props to stylist Dani Michelle for getting her hands on Hadid's exact matching set. Her spaghetti-strap bodysuit was the same glossy shade of blood orange, from the scalloped bust to the cheeky bottom. Then, just like Hadid, the Normal People star's black pencil skirt turned even more transparent.

Daisy Edgar-Jones gave off major Bella Hadid energy in her naked skirt set. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Yes, Bella Hadid was Daisy Edgar-Jones's Saint Laurent blueprint, but that's not to say she didn't take creative liberties. First, the actor skipped a flyaway-free bun in favor of her signature beachy waves. She also opted out of an earring, necklace, or ring stack of any sort. Instead, she turned up the transparent factor with the naked shoe trend, courtesy of Saint Laurent's $3,600 chocolate brown pumps.

Finally, Edgar-Jones finished her Hadid homage with the label's Amalia Mini Hobo Bag. The Ôrebella founder debuted the Summer 2025 style—known for its woven chainlink strap—with the white jeans trend during Paris Fashion Week last March. Hadid chose the Amalia in camel-colored suede instead of Edgar-Jones's black leather.

Before the Men's Spring 2027 show, Edgar-Jones styled her sheer set with Hadid's hobo bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After styling a few Saint Laurent selects here and there, Edgar-Jones shifted her affinity into high gear this summer. Before the Men's show, she bulked up her It bag collection with the Hadid-approved Le 5 à 7 and the $4,000 leopard-print Mombasa.

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Clearly, she's found her Saint Laurent muse. If anyone can normalize naked dressing for Edgar-Jones, it's Hadid and her favorite French fashion house.