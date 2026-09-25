Daisy Edgar-Jones's Chloé Look Is Lingerie Dressing on Top, 'Sense and Sensibility' on the Bottom

Yes, Daisy Edgar-Jones is promoting Sense and Sensibility, the newest film adaptation of Jane Austen's 18th-century novel. But she's taking a relaxed approach to method dressing; one that allows lingerie-inspired looks to slip into the same press tour as corsets and military jackets. On September 25, Edgar-Jones's pastel Chloé look served a subtle take on the naked dressing trend, with a dress that almost matched her skin tone.
One week after Edgar-Jones visited BBC Studios in a McQueen military jacket and jeans, her stylist, Dani Michelle, sourced Chloé (a designer beloved by the actor) for her return to London.
On top, the lace-trimmed bodysuit—complete with slim straps, a neckline bow, and ruching—looked like an everyday camisole. Meanwhile, the draped midi bottom channeled a Regency-era ballgown skirt, fitting for her character, Elinor Dashwood.
Fully committing to the underdressed elegance of the Chloé look, the actor kept her accessories simple: beige kitten heels and no jewelry or bag.
Chloé
Lace-Trimmed Ruched Bodysuit
Chloé
Bow-Embellished Draped Cotton Midi Skirt
Sense and Sensibility isn't the only period piece that debuted this year, but Edgar-Jones's press tour style certainly stands out. While everyone expected her to follow Margot Robbie's lead in Wuthering Heights, living in corsets until the theatrical release, she's keeping fans on their toes.
Edgar-Jones started the press tour at the London premiere, walking the red carpet in a cinched Vivienne Westwood dress and hair jewelry. But unlike what many predicted, this didn't set the tone for the rest of her red carpet fashion.
Less than a day later, she hosted a special screening of the film in a little black naked dress by Shushu/Tong. The short-sleeve slip's floral lace was just sheer enough to expose her neon pink bra and matching underwear. While risqué for Edgar-Jones, the lace grounded it in romantic dressing fit for a Jane Austen heroine.
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Using context clues from Edgar-Jones's latest looks, it seems she's warning us that Sense and Sensibility won't be your average period piece. That's not to say Elinor and the rest of the Dashwood sisters will frolic around the English countryside in nightgowns. But at your local movie theater, you certainly can. So, before the film releases in the U.S. on Oct. 16, shop the lingerie-inspired looks below.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.