Dakota Johnson Reinstates the Naked Dress Trend at Kering's Caring for Women Event
She followed Margot Robbie's lead.
For me, 2024 was the year of the naked dress. Everyone from Kendall Jenner to Jennifer Lopez bared it all on the red carpet. But in Dakota Johnson's world, it’s a tradition—not a trend.
Ever the pioneer in 21st century naked dressing, Johnson revived her faithful formula on night one of New York Fashion Week. Stylist Kate Young reunited with Gucci to bring Johnson's risqué vision to life for the Kering Foundation's Caring for Women dinner. On Sept. 11, they dreamt up an almost-invisible long-sleeve gown, made entirely of sheer illusion lace.
The black florals stretched from Johnson's turtleneck, down her barely-there bodice, and ended with a mermaid train. A balconette Fleur du Mal bra, plus matching underwear, peeked through its transparent fabric.
The back sent jaws dropping, too. Lingerie acted as her only opaque pieces, including an itty-bitty thong. It was black, as to not pull focus from the custom Gucci. If you look closely, you'll spot rhinestones sporadically placed from top to bottom. They added just enough dimension to the consistent color story.
With a high neck like Johnson's, most celebrities would opt out of a necklace. (See Demi Moore's custom Alexander McQueen gown at the 2025 BAFTAs.) Instead, the Materialists actor layered diamonds over her Gucci lace. She sourced Zoë Kravitz-beloved brand, Jessica McCormack, for a 23-carat diamond necklace titled the "Moonshine."
Its half-moon gemstones were set in blackened white gold—a trademark for the London jeweler. This button-back detailing pops up on Zendaya's engagement ring, which put McCormack on Marie Claire's radar. Johnson paired it with asymmetrical diamond and emerald hoop earrings, also from McCormack's catalog. For their price tags, customers have to reach out to the designer directly, which suggests they're far beyond the five-figure mark.
Back to the nakedness. A few hours before Johnson went viral, Margot Robbie did the same. She paid homage to the late Giorgio Armani in an entirely-transparent gown from Armani Privé Spring 2025 Couture, one of his final collections. Instead of floral lace, it featured intricately divine beadwork in boho-inspired shapes. Robbie also styled peek-a-boo G-string, except in metallic silver.
Johnson and Robbie’s synched serve says a naked dress renaissance is underway. With the 2025 Emmy Awards days away, and after that, another buzzy award season, their joint sartorial prowess could easily ignite round two. Perhaps even more naked than before.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.